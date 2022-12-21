The DCEU has undergone many changes and lost many beloved actors, including Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill. With all these questionable choices, fans turned their attention to DC’s upcoming project and began to worry about what these changes would mean for Shazam and Zachary Levi in the DCU.

Fans Worry for Shazam and Zachary Levi

After it was announced that Dwayne Johnson would no longer be playing Black Adam in the DCU, many fans took to Twitter to complain about the assumed loss of Zachary Levi as Shazam. Several made it clear that they thought that Levi was “the perfect casting choice” to play the 14-year-old hero and that they would “throw hands” to make sure he stayed. A couple even remarked that it was even sadder because the actor is “close friends with James Gunn.”

Fortunately, Levi quickly assured fans that this was not the case, replying, “Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci.”

Who Else Will Survive James Gunn’s Changes?

It looks like there are several actors besides Zachary Levi’s Shazam that will remain a part of the DCU even after Gunn’s cuts. Fans will be happy to hear that the cast behind the characters that survived Gunn’s The Suicide Squad might return. John Cena also hinted that Peacemaker would be making a return when he name-dropped the character on WWE. The rest of the cast from Peacemaker will probably come back with him.

Rumours have circled that Jason Momoa will also be sticking around, but it won’t be as Aquaman. Instead, he could be playing the crass, bounty-hunting alien Lobo, which could be a much better choice for him.

It’s nice to know that many of the villains that fans have enjoyed from DCEU will be returning.

Will We Ever See the Justice League Return?

A soft reboot is being done, and Gunn plans to bring in younger actors to retell certain characters’ stories (though we really don’t need another origin story for Superman or Batman). It’s unfortunate to see so many actors go, but this might not be the end for them.

Both Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi had hinted at DC extending into the multiverse, much like Marvel has been trying to do. When Cavill announced that he would no longer be playing Superman on Instagram, Levi responded to the post with, “Hope to catch you in another universe, sir.”

This comment instantly brought a lot of fans hope. While we may be losing many beloved actors, we might see them return to DC sometime in the future.

James Gunn hasn’t made any official announcements concerning what will happen with DC moving forward, but actors like Johnson and Levi have given us hope.

Let’s hope that Gunn’s plan to revamp the DCU saves it from the dive it’s been taking since 2017’s Justice League.

Tell us, do you think Zachary Levi’s Shazam should also be chopped from the DCU?