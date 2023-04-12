The Marvels trailer is finally here, but it’s not getting the love Marvel might have expected. After the masterpiece that was the Infinity Saga, Marvel fans thought Phases 4, 5, and 6 were going to be fantastic. Unfortunately, we’ve been subject to disappointment after disappointment from poorly developed character arcs that films that are trying too hard to be comedies. It seems The Marvels will continue to follow that pattern.

What the Film’s About

The trailer sees the return of Kamala Khan, Monica Rambeau and Carol Danvers as their powers become entangled and they start swapping places. Kamala is understandably freaked out by everything going on, given that she’s just entered the hero world, while Rambeau and Danvers are less than pleased with the swapping situation.

The three must learn how to use their powers and work as a team to determine why they’re entangled and fix the problem. The trailer also featured Goose being her adorable yet deadly Flerken self and what could be several other Flerkens (yay!).

Issues with the Trailer

While the trailer does match the tone of Ms Marvel and Captain Marvel, both of which were lighter Marvel films with more of a humorous focus designed for younger audiences, most Marvel fans weren’t too pleased. That was made apparent by the fact that The Marvels trailer has received the most dislikes of any Marvel project, second only to the She-Hulk trailer.

This does not bode well for Marvel, who had a major box office bomb in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The dislike issue hasn’t been helped by the movie’s continual delays and the rumours that Brie Larson wasn’t happy while filming The Marvels.

Fans Response

While there have been some positives, with fans looking forward to seeing Goose, Monica and Kamala on the big screen again and enjoying the dynamic between the three title heroines, the response was mostly negative. Many fans were unimpressed with the goofy tone of the film and Disney’s apparent inability to create a serious Marvel movie.

One fan commented on the official Marvel Facebook page, saying, “Meh. Too much humor and quirkness going on in phase 4 and the TV shows. Too bad the Midnight Sons and the Defenders are not getting the same kind of attention and priority level, with a more serious tone for adults. Too much Disney mouse ears going on. Just like the last episode of The Mandalorian.”

Others agreed that Marvel’s current lack of seriousness, initially one of the franchise’s biggest success factors, is its biggest issue. The Captain America trilogy is one of the best-loved projects from Marvel and also happens to feature some of Marvel’s most serious movies.

Other fans commented, “I’m kinda bummed that Marvel has chosen to make most if not all of their characters goody. Humor is one thing by after Thor: Love and Thunder, I’m just not sure I want to invest the time and money any more.”

Marvel is crashing and burning quickly, and it’s unfortunate to watch a once formidable giant be toppled by its failure. Fans hoped Quantamania would be Marvel’s saving grace, but the franchise is dead in the water.

