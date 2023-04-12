When it was first released, The Mandalorian quickly earned its spot as one of the most successful Star Wars shows. It took fans on a calming and quiet adventure that featured a silent-besides-the-occasional-sigh Mandalorian and his adorable quarry-turned-adopted son. The dynamic between Din Djarin and Grogu made the show successful, but the two are being pushed back in favour of Bo-Katan and her story. Has Din Djarin become a side character in The Mandalorian series?

What Fans Expected Season 3 to Be About vs What It Became

In The Book of Boba Fett, fans saw Din rejected by his Creed and struggle with the Darksaber and the temporary loss of Grogu. Many fans assumed that the third season would see Din learning to use the Darksaber, flying around the galaxy to reunite the scattered Mandalorians and finally accepting his role as Mandalore.

Instead, the show has slowly begun to focus more and more on Bo-Katan Kryze. We’ve watched her discover a Mythosaur, learn about the Ways of the Children of the Watch, and finally accept the Darksaber from Din Djarin after having won it from him.

Season 3 has focused much more on Mandalorian culture. We’ve learned much more about what it means to be a Mandalorian through Grogu learning about the Ways of his new family, Bo-Katan and Din, making their way through the Mines of Mandalore and watching how the Mandalorians live when they’re not actively hiding.

It’s been fun, and there’s no denying that Bo-Katan is an excellent character or that it’s great to see her finally leading her people after many years of civil war and exile; it just wasn’t what fans expected. Many are annoyed with the producers’ decision to push Din into the background so Bo-Katan can slowly take centre stage.

What the Producer Had to Say About the Change

Rick Famuyiwa was recently interviewed with IGN and asked if Bo was the Mandalorian now. He said, “We’ve been on, yah, the journey of the… the show, and… and now that we’re at this point, is that what does that title mean? And… And I think now, with Bo possessing the… the Darksaber, I know that there was a lot of expectations that might have shifted both in terms of what it meant for Din Djarin, but also for Bo and what does it mean? Who is the Mandalorian, right at this point? And so I think it could be… anyone and… And I think that’s what they’re trying to define in many ways, is what does that mean, to be Mandalorian?

Din Djarin is a great character who we’ve seen grow throughout the first two seasons of The Mandalorian and the last few episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. However, seeing him shoved into the background once he got Grogu back left a bad taste in many fans’ mouths.

What are your thoughts on The Mandalorian shifting focus away from Din Djarin to Bo-Katan, who started out as a side character?