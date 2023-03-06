Harry Potter and its spin-offs have introduced us to many powerful witches and wizards whose skills easily surpass their peers. Some include Hermione, who has often been deemed the brightest witch of her generation, Dumbledore, the only wizard Voldemort ever feared (personally, I would have been more scared of Professor McGonagall) and Gellert Grindelwald, who was causing problems for the Wizarding World before Voldemort was even a problem. One of the most legendary wizards around, however, was Merlin, who still has an influence on the Wizarding World and would have no difficulty defeating Voldemort.

Who Was Merlin?

Born 1000 years before the events of Harry Potter, Merlin was a Slytherin who joined the court of King Arthur and became a member of the Knights of the Round Table. He believed that muggles could live peacefully alongside the Wizard Community and those with magic should not hesitate to help their progression.

He established the Order of Merlin, which promoted muggle rights and created laws against using spells on them or while in their presence. It was also an award granted to those who acted bravely or achieved further than was considered ordinary. He’s even been seen on chocolate frog cards. While working for King Arthur, he became best known for his rivalry with the dark and powerful witch Morgana (Morgan Le Fay).

He had mastered several forms of magic throughout his life. His skills with charms earned him the nickname Prince of Enchanters. He was further accomplished in duelling, herbology, spell creation, wandless magic and combating the Dark Arts, making him one of the most well-rounded wizards in history.

Voldemort Wouldn’t Stand a Chance Against Merlin’s Extensive Knowledge and Power

Merlin greatly understood ancient magic, which would have given him a significant advantage over any Dark Wizard, as it is a far more potent form of spell casting. While we don’t know how easy it was for him to wield this sort of magic, there is enough evidence supporting the idea that his knowledge of it surpasses those with an innate ability to detect it. Players of Hogwarts Legacy will understand just how powerful ancient magic is. Users can destroy even the most powerful enemies with a single spell.

Voldemort is a powerful wizard in his own right (he had the entire wizarding world too afraid to say his name for fear of summoning him), but the Dark Lord would have stood no chance against the ancient Slytherin. He focused all his energy on learning about the Dark Arts, and though he did improve his power, there were some significant blind spots in his knowledge. While the Harry Potter timeline makes it impossible for Merlin and Voldemort to ever face each other, fans can be sure that Merlin would have easily taken advantage of his opponent’s lack of knowledge and easily defeated him.

Tell us, do you think Merlin could’ve defeated Voldemort?