56-year-old actor Adam Sandler hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of a Happy Gilmore 2 film. But do we really need a sequel?

Sandler is usually considered a comedy genius and has dominated the genre for years now. Like any good actor, he has had to expand his horizons in recent years to keep up with the momentum of the movie world. Moving into drama, and away from comedy, he is acting in more mainstream media these days, but we don’t think he will ever truly lose his groove when it comes to comedy.

But could he rework the magic and deliver a sequel worth of the classic Happy Gilmore?

During an interview with Variety, where he was promoting Hustle, the topic of some more sequels to his older movies came up. He laughed, saying that a sequel to The Waterboy would be “a hell of a lot of fun,” although he admitted that anyone would have a hard time trying to come up with a feasible story for a sequel.

Happy Gilmore was a bit of a different story. When talking about the original, Adam Sandler shared that a sequel seemed a bit more possible for it and that he had already come up with an idea for Happy Gilmore 2.

“Wouldn’t that be fun to do the senior tour of Happy Gilmore, and hang out with all those guys and try to write a great script about Happy as an older guy, and having to calm down his temper and all that stuff? But I never know. Maybe one day, something like that.”

A slightly calmer Happy in Happy Gilmore 2 would make for an awesome contrast from the reactive man-child from the 1996 movie, which would allow Sandler to maintain his comedic stance and also explore the more nuanced dramatic side he has been enjoying in recent years.

Happy Gilmore came out during Adam Sandler’s 90s comedy boom, along with Billy Madison (1995), The Waterboy and The Wedding Singer (1998) and many more. Lately, the actor has been delving into more dramatic characters like the unscrupulous jeweller that he played in Uncut Gem (2019), and his character in Netflix’s Hustle, a role for which he received raving reviews. He also has a different sequel coming up with Murder Mystery 2 that is coming to Netflix in 2023 as well.

With Sandler working on one of his sequels, is it possible that he will work on another?

Happy Gilmore was released in 1996, one of many of Adam Sandler’s most famous comedy movies. In the film, the comedian plays Happy Gilmore, a hockey player who has turned to professional golf, despite his incredible anger issues. Happy has to learn to control his temper so that he can save his grandmother’s house from foreclosure by winning a golfing competition. Combined with Sandler’s general capacity for comedy, the movie was made funnier by Happy’s over-the-top man-child behaviour and how he would get angry over very minor problems.

Tell us, would you like a Happy Gilmore 2?