Pinocchio is definitely one of the darker children’s stories that have come around over the years. The tale was written by Carlo Collodi in 1883 and was later adapted by Disney into a considerably lighter story like they do with most of their retellings (Disney’s Pinocchio is already quite dark so you can imagine what the original story was like). The story is being retold to audiences once again and this time it is by Guillermo del Toro (who directed The Shape of Water in 2017). While he kept a lot of the same elements from the original story he still added a couple of changes and his own twist of whimsy to make the story more his own and separate it from the other retellings. Let’s take a look at some of the changes in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and how they added to the story in a way that made it a bit more enjoyable.

Giving Geppetto a Son

Geppetto has always been the poor puppet maker who wanted a son and was then gifted a living puppet by the blue fairy, or in the case of the original, a talking piece of wood who wanted to do its own thing. Guillermo del Toro made the decision to give Geppetto a son, who passed away before Pinocchio was carved.

It adds a bit more tragedy to the story of the character and brings more meaning to the reason why he decided to carve a puppet in the first place. It wasn’t because he wanted a son, but more so because he wanted a physical reminder of the son that he lost.

Unfortunately for the old puppet maker, Pinocchio is not best known for his ability to behave.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is More Puppet-Like

While the Disney rendition of Pinocchio has been animated to look more like a boy and easily fits in with the rest of the cast of characters, Guillermo del Toro’s doesn’t. He has a wooden puppet-like quality and is very clearly not a real boy, so his claims of being one seem a lot more ridiculous.

It’s a great style element that adds something to the story and makes it feel more like it was taken directly out of a storybook.

A Slightly Different Story

Rather than finding himself turning into a donkey because of his poor choices, Pinocchio finds himself in a Fascist training camp and even has an encounter with a personification of Death. It’s a bit of a wander but tells the same story in a whimsy way (and doesn’t have any “you’ll turn into a donkey if you misbehave” implications, which can be a bit terrifying for a young child with a wild imagination).

Del Toro has said that he wanted “to show a word in which everybody behaves like a puppet and only the puppet chooses to be disobedient. He then finds his own morality, his own soul, and his own humanity.”

Are you looking forward to Guillermo del Toro’s retelling of Pinocchio, the puppet who wanted to be a real boy?