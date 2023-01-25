Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been a fan favourite since the comic books first came out. Over the years, it has had several live-action and animated films and animated TV Show adaptations. However, after 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows didn’t do so well, Paramount scraped the third film, and fans were left with the animated series. Now that there are plans for a reboot, fans have started discussing who should be the next person to direct a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle film. While most are calling for James Gunn (who did an excellent job with comedy-action films like Guardians of the Galaxy) or Edgar Wright (fans would like to see something similar to Scott Pilgrim vs the World), some think that Guillermo del Toro should direct the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film.

Guillermo del Toro’s name has become synonymous with many weird but successful movies. The latest of these films was Pinocchio. He takes a lot of inspiration from fairy tales and horror and fuses the idea of beauty with the images of grotesque monsters. As a result, many of his films feel like you’re dipping into a strange dream.

Seeing him directing a movie about a group of teenage vigilantes would be very interesting. Guillermo del Toro could be the perfect person to reboot the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie franchise.

History of the TMNT Movies

1990 – 1991

The first TMNT films were Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III. They were live-action adaptations of the comic book characters and saw the Turtle’s actors wearing suits.

The films follow the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’s journey as they ally with April O’Neil and Casey Jones for the first time to save Master Splinter from Shredder and the Foot Clan. After their victory, Shredder returns for revenge against the Turtles and learns the truth about their mutation. We learn a bit more about the Turtles and Splinter’s origins and meet the villain Tokka and Rahzar.

In the second film, the Turtles fought with their fists more than with their iconic weapons in the studio’s effort to turn down the violence. Unfortunately, the third film didn’t do as well as the last two, mainly because it didn’t follow a storyline or include any villains from the comic books or animated series.

We see the Turtles travel back in time to rescue April by swapping places with ancient people. Casey tries to keep these people calm while the Turtles race against the clock.

2007

This animated film is a standalone sequel that follows on from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III. After the crime-fighting vigilantes finally defeated their arch-enemy, the brother grew apart. April travels to Central America to find Leonardo, who was sent there for training and became the protector of a village.

Raphael learns that the Foot Clan is operating under Shredder’s second-in-command, and he and Casey work together to hunt criminals. Leo returns, and the Turtles are forbidden from fighting until they can act as a team. Unfortunately, the Turtles have never really been known to follow orders (they are teenagers, after all), and they fight anyway, only to be reprimanded by their master.

Raph, not particularly keen on following his brother’s orders again, leaves to continue investigating the Foot Clan’s activity, and Leo goes after him, not realising that it’s Raph. Leo’s swords are broken in the fight, and Raph almost kills his brother. He abandons Leo because of his guilt but realises his mistake when his brother is captured.

The Turtles work with April, Casey and the Foot Clan to bring down the immortal villains and the brothers return as the guardians of New York. However, the Foot Clan warns them they will have to confront their past, possibly referencing a return of Shredder, and disappears in a cloud of smoke.

This was definitely one of the better Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle films, which showed a slightly darker side of the Ninja Turtles and their need for each other.

The planned sequels for this film were later scrapped after the director, Kevin Munroe, left the project, and the studio behind the film went bankrupt.

Despite the lost trilogy, the film did inspire the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film released in 2014.

2014 – 2016

The following Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films were reboots of the original film series. It reintroduced audiences to Shredder, April O’Neal, Splinter and the turtles. The film was entertaining for what it was, and fans were able to follow April as she met the Turtles for the first time, realised that her dad was responsible for the creation of the Turtles and helped them take down Shredder.

The second film was considered the better of the two, but it was the reason the trilogy was brought to a halt. It reintroduced audiences to Casey and Krang and his Technodrome and gave us a significantly less formidable Shredder than he had been in the first film.

2023

This is the second animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film and will follow the brothers as they try to be accepted as normal teenagers while fighting crime. The producers behind the beloved group of turtles decided it was high time to make a film that focused on the teenage aspect of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’ll be interesting to see what they do with it.

Why Guillermo del Toro Would Be Perfect to Direct a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Film

Guillermo del Toro is definitely not the first person you’d think of as a choice to direct the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, but a few fans seem to think he would do a brilliant job, and we can’t say that we disagree. Del Toro would have a fascinating take on the four mutant brothers.

1. The Genuine Love and Care He Puts into His Work

It’s very easy to see that Guillermo del Toro loves what he does. There is definite care in what he does. You can see it in the attention to detail that goes into the design of the sets and characters and the love that goes into polishing the story and script.

His work is made not only to entertain. It forces his audiences to ask themselves questions they might not have answered before and has them confront complex topics. Of course, his films will also sometimes have fans asking themselves what on Earth they’ve just watched, but at this point, it’s an accepted side-effect.

2. His Use of Practical Effects

Fans and critics have praised del Toro’s use of practical effects and costumes. There’s always a hint of realism that’s brought about, even in animated films. You can see the effects impact in films like Hellboy (2004) and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, where the characters’ designs and costumes have been moulded and shaped to the actor’s facial structure. It gives even the fantasy-looking creatures a realistic feel.

The feeling of realism is further seen in the creation that went into the sets. The hospital explosion in Hellboy is an excellent example of this. A miniature of the hospital was designed to give the explosion its best chance of looking realistic without having to blow up an actual building.

His effective use of practical effects is explored further in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Despite the film being stop-motion, the whole film flows nicely. You don’t really see the static movement that is usually expected in stop-motion characters. Del Toro and the team behind Pinocchio went above and beyond to make the film one of the best stop-motion animation pieces anyone had ever done.

Considering how much work went into the film, it makes sense that it took 14 years to complete.

3. He Would Have a Lot of Fun with the Mutation Aspects of the Turtles

If there’s one thing Guillermo del Toro loves, it’s the opportunity to design new and interesting monsters for a new film. He would have a lot of fun with the mutant aspect of The Turtles and Splinter. Some fans suspect that if Guillermo del Toro were ever to film a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, it could end up being nightmare fuel.

4. He Would Do a Meaningful Dive into the TMNT’s Darker Side

The story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can be a sad one, especially when focusing on the true origin of Splinter. The Ninja Turtles have never had it easy. They live in the sewers; people don’t always react well to their appearance, and, in one of the most recent iterations of the TMNT comics, all of them have died except for Michelangelo. Seeing fun-loving characters like Michelangelo become cold and go on a path of vengeance because of the death of his brothers is difficult to watch, especially for long-time fans.

Guillermo del Toro would definitely take the time to explore the darker aspects of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As comedic as the TMNT seeing their darker sides getting the deserved attention and seeing formidable villains become even more daunting would be a great change of pace.

Would you want to see Guillermo del Toro‘s version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?