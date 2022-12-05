There have been leaks and many rumours about what will happen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Now that the official synopsis and trailer have been released, we get a good idea of what will happen, and it doesn’t seem like all of them are making it out alive…

Synopsis & Trailer

The synopsis and description were recently released on Disney+, with a date of the 25th of May, 2023. The synopsis reads:

“In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. After acquiring Knowhere from the Collector, we find the Guardians working to repair the extreme damage done by Thanos – determined to make Knowhere a haven for themselves and all refugees displaced by the harsh universe. It isn’t long before their attempt to return to normal is upended by a brutal attack from a new unknown enemy, and Peter, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe by protecting one of their own. A mission, if not completed successfully, could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

We also got a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer that showed the possible end of Guardians, or at least for some of them. The trailer features a first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, a character who was part of the 2008 Guardians of the Galaxy comics that inspired Gunn in the first place. Could he be the leader of the new team? Or is he the unknown villain that the Guardians will have to face?

Some Characters May Die

Rumours have floated around that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will feature multiple deaths, possibly of our favourite characters. It has been said that numerous death scenes have been filmed to throw off leakers. All the scenes could be used, or none of them. Only time will tell, I guess. The trailer seemed to point to the same, with various actors and characters reacting to something tragic. However, this could be some unused footage that made it into the trailer rather than the movie.

Fans think that Rocket Racoon will be the one to die in the movie, but from the trailer, that looks too obvious for James Gunn. Several actors involved in the film have recently spoken about being done with Marvel Studios soon. Zoe Saldana recently spoke about her difficulties working in two solid and long-running franchises, namely Marvel and James Cameron’s Avatar. Dave Bautista has also made it clear that once this movie is released he is done with Marvel. That means that both their characters are justifiably on the chopping block.

Jumping Ship

As we know what is happening at DC Studios, with James Gunn becoming one of the co-heads, this will be his last movie with Marvel. So it makes sense for it to be the final instalment in the original trilogy. There have also been rumours that some actors will move to DC with the director. Fans want Chris Pratt to play Booster Gold in a DC movie and call for Karen Gillan to play Poison Ivy someday.

It makes sense for Guardians of the Galaxy to get the conclusion that it deserves, mainly because the director who has worked on the whole trilogy won’t be working with Marvel any longer. So it wouldn’t be a heroic conclusion without a death or two in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Who do you this is going to die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?