Now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming to a close, director James Gunn and the co-CEO of DC Studios mentioned that he would love to work with his Guardians cast again. Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in all three movies in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, is eager to take Gunn up on that offer because he wants to be Lex Luthor in Gunn’s new, rebooted DCU.

Dave Bautista Wants to Play Lex Luthor

Although everyone already knew that Dave Bautista had put his opinion out there about wanting to play the Batman villain Bane, his interests have shifted as he and DC Studios have grown. The Hollywood star and ex-WWE superstar shared in an interview with IndieWire that he might call James Gunn about the possibility of playing Lex Luthor in the new version of Superman that was just announced, Superman: Legacy.

Bautista shared that the idea of playing Luthor started with something other than him but on Instagram. During the interview with IndieWire during the premiere of his new movie, Knock at the Cabin, he shared how he had seen a post by Chris Killian, a stand-up comedian and a comic book fan. He had seen the post where Killian had suggested that Bautista would make a perfect Lex Luthor, and he was interested in the idea.

When asked why his opinion intentions had changed from Bane to the Superman villain, Lex Luthor, Bautista shared with Insider that the decision came after a long discussion with Gunn about the direction that he wanted to take with the new DCU, emphasising the director’s ideas to start the DCU “from scratch” and how he is looking to do so with “younger and fresher” actors. With Matt Reeves focusing on his own version of Batman at the moment, I wouldn’t be surprised if Gunn leaves that area to him for a while.

“So I don’t know man, I may call James and see if they got anybody in mind, but that is more appealing to me at this point of my life and career than playing Bane.”

Lex Luthor in the Current DCU

The most recent time we saw any Luthors in the DCU was Alexander Luthor Jr in 2016s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice by Zack Snyder. Jesse Eisenberg played this version of Lex Luthor and was actually Lex Luthor’s son, not the billionaire supervillain himself. So while Gunn is looking for much younger actors to bring the DCU back to life, this leaves room for an older, wiser Lex Luthor.

Even in Smallville, the series about Superman growing up and coming to grips with his powers, Lex was a childhood friend of Clark’s, but they weren’t the same age. In fact, Lex was always depicted as a few years older than Clark, so would it be impossible for Bautista to be the new Lex? I think not.

The new version of Superman, as well as the plan for the rest of the DCU, has only just been announced, so it will probably be some time before we get any idea of who Gunn will be casting as superheroes and villains in his new universe, but let’s hold thumbs with Dave Bautista to see if he gets the role.

