GTA 6, in development at Rockstar Games, suffered a huge leak of in-development assets and content this week. But what have we learnt from the biggest leak in gaming history? And what do we now know about Grand Theft Auto 6?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) has been a success among gamers since its debut back in 1997, but it became a true fan-favourite after the release of Grand Theft Auto 3, back in 2001, which introduced 3D elements to the game franchise for the first time, and has only increased in popularity since then. The franchise now has 7 standalone games as well as four expansion packs, plenty of content for the biggest GTA fans to enjoy.

The game has an open-world concept and allows you to play as a criminal in whatever city the game is based in (the original being Liberty City). You can complete missions, steal cars and just cause all-around havoc as you play through the world. Its popularity is very telling of people’s enjoyment of causing chaos and mayhem.

Over the years, Rockstar Games have done all they can to improve and better develop their games so that they can give their players the best possible experience when causing havoc in a digital city. The improvements have not only led to the overall success of the company, but also to the development of the next instalment in the franchise: Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), rumoured to have the first playable female protagonist.

All was going well for the company until disaster struck in the form of a hacker and the worst thing that could ever happen to a gaming company happened to Rockstar Games. Their internal servers were infiltrated and years’ worth of development on the game was leaked onto the internet in what has been dubbed the biggest leak in gaming history.

The hacker responsible for the leaks goes by the name “teapotuberhacker” and stole 3GB worth of footage, photos and code on the incomplete game and didn’t hesitate to give the internet access to it. They have stated that they have access to even more stolen data and what is possibly Rockstar Games’ most valuable asset: the source code for Grand Theft Auto V.

This is every gaming company’s worst nightmare and the people at Rockstar Games are reportedly (and understandably) devasted and demoralized by what has happened. Years’ worth of their work has been stolen and left available for anyone to critique before the game was even given a chance.

The gaming company has taken the time to respond to the GTA 6 leak and explain what it will mean for them moving forward. While fans watch everything unfold with curiosity, many developers and others in the gaming community have offered their support to Rockstar Games.

Let’s take a look at how devasting the GTA 6 leak has been, shall we?

RELATED: TeaserPlay Makes Amazing GTA-Type Breaking Bad Game Trailer

Sympathy Offered to Rockstar

Having your work leak onto the internet before anything is completed is not an easy thing to handle, especially for a company like Rockstar Games who likes to take their time with the games they create and put years’ worth of work into them so that when the games do eventually become available to the public, they are at the best possible point they could be.

On Monday, the gaming company officially confirmed that the GTA 6 leak came from an outside source, stating that while they are “extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you in this way” they don’t intend to halt any work on the upcoming game, nor do they anticipate this leak having a “long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.”

Fortunately for fans, Rockstar Games will continue on as planned and they plan to make sure that when Grand Theft Auto 6 does eventually come out it will far exceed their expectations. They have been handling the intrusion really well and support has been coming in from different corners of the gaming community, from the fans to lawyers to different developers, everyone has their own little bit to say on the matter.

While a number of fans have been quite loud about the quality of the incomplete game and making memes about the whole situation (as is the way of the internet) most of them were actually impressed with what Rockstar Games had done so far, especially considering that they were looking at the work-in-progress version of GTA 6.

Unfortunately, fans can be quite harsh (and in some cases even violent) when they are given new information about their favourite games, which completely discourages developers from revealing anything about their work, as was made clear when Rami Ismail (an indie game developer) responded to the news of the leak with a tweet that reads as follows:

“The reason developers aren’t more transparent is because it tends to end up with a significant amount of death threats & harassment devs don’t have an obsession with secrecy, we just prefer our job without being told we suck at it & should be maimed because of some placeholder.”

He has suggested that negative reactions to GTA 6 might be combatted better if developers start releasing work-in-progress footage of their games after they have been launched successfully. It might give fans a bit of insight into what exactly goes into the games they love so much and why they take so long to create.

Support from Developers

While fans have been very loud about their opinions on the matter and have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms so that they could say their piece, many Developers have come out of the woodwork to offer their support, imploring fans not to look at any of the leaked GTA 6 footage and encouraging the disheartened folks at the gaming company to keep going.

Among those offering encouragement to Rockstar Games and their employees are Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann (the co-president of the company who has unfortunately experienced his games being leaked in the past), Cyberpunk 2077’s Pawel Sasko (the quest director), and Rami Ismail (an indie game developer).

A couple of others have taken a more… unconventional route and are offering support by insulting (some more politely than others) fans who are complaining about the quality of the incomplete game or saying that Rockstar Games deserves this GTA 6 leak.

A few people, including a lawyer for Bungie, Don McGowan, have even shown support for the lawyers who will be tasked with tracking down the hacker and bringing him to justice. McGowan (who has recently taken legal action against cheaters on Destiny) went on to comment about how the leaking of the source code will make it a lot easier for people to develop cheats for the game, stating that it was “exactly why international criminal syndicates are paying for this.”

RELATED: Bizarre Stray Mod Lets You Play As GTA Character

What We Did and Didn’t Learn From the GTA 6 Leak

For those interested in what exactly was leaked, but not wanting to go on a deep delve, here’s everything you need to know about it.

GTA 6 Characters

As far as we know there are going to be two playable characters in Grand Theft Auto 6, namely Jason, a possibly Caucasian male, and Lucia, the first playable female in the Grand Theft Auto series who is rumoured to be Latina. While it’s difficult to try and figure out their ages, fans are guessing that both characters are younger and somewhere in their 20s.

Besides that, we really don’t know anything more about the characters. All we have seen is the characters moving through the world with a couple of fighting mechanics. We have no backstory to the characters nor do we know what their motive is just yet. There may potentially be a Bonnie and Clyde-type romance between the two characters, based on the footage seen, that is reminiscent of scenes from Pulp Fiction.

If Grand Theft Auto V’s playable character list is anything to go by, Jason and Lucia might not even be the only playable characters in GTA 6.

GTA 6 Setting

It seems that players may be returning to Vice City. In one of the leaked clips, we watch as Jason enters and then exits a train that has the words “Vice City Metro” painted on the side. The Grand Theft Auto games have reused locations in the past, so it doesn’t really come as a surprise to anyone that we’re revisiting the game series’ version of Miami after 20 years.

There is nothing else in the leaked footage that shows us much of the city. At most, we’ve got a look at a couple of potential interior designs along with a couple of generic-looking buildings and city streets. We do briefly see a map, but it does nothing to tell us how far outside the city we’ll actually be able to go.

We are also given a look at a couple of rural-looking locations and what looks like a potential airboat.

Timeline

Based on the sighting of smartphones in the leaked GTA 6 footage, players can assume that era of the game is sitting somewhere around the late 2000s. That and the inclusion of a couple of in-game apps mentioned like LifeInvader (GTA’s version of Facebook from the 5th game) and WhazUp (which seems to be GTA’s version of WhatsApp).

We haven’t seen what the interface of the smartphone looks like in-game and there have been some rumours about an in-game cryptocurrency, but as it currently stands there is nothing to confirm those rumours.

If we go based on Grand Theft Auto V’s gameplay, more specifically players’ ability to buy houses and cars from their smartphones, we can probably speculate that the 6th game’s smartphone interactions will have similar mechanics, but with a couple of new additions and activities.

New Stealth Mechanics?

There is a short clip, in which we see a character lying in the prone position begin to crawl, pushing small objects out of their way as they move through the world. This could bring an entirely new stealth dynamic to the game, though it might be a little bit lost on players who like to run into a mission guns-a-blazing.

There is a chance that this feature could be changed or even completely excluded from GTA 6, there’s no real telling until the official release, but the potential for more stealth could bring a very interesting dynamic to both the characters and the game series.

RELATED: Fan-Made GTA: San Andreas Remake Will Blow Your Mind

Game Mechanics and Other Details that Players Might Have Missed

With everyone so focused on the gameplay of the leaked GTA 6 clips, a lot of people missed a couple of smaller details that were revealed to us in the Rockstar Games leak.

While we aren’t certain that everything shown will be kept in the original version of the game, we can get excited about what each of these details will mean for the gameplay of Grand Theft Auto 6 and the future of the game series.

The Malibu Club is making a return

There is a new area being added to the map called Port Gellhorn

Guns can now be picked up from the ground and switched between hands

Gameplay that was shown was recorded on a PS4 and a PC

The amount of stars for Wanted levels has gone down to 5 rather than the original 6

Police will remember the car you are in

Players will be able to carry people on their shoulders

A dead dive into the source code also informs us about the transportation options of jetpacks and horses, which could be very interesting mechanics to use in-game.

Listed World Events:

Abandoned Hovercraft

Bonnie and Clyde Mystery – this is a “Barn Find” and could be a potential hint at the relationship between the two protagonists.

Lucia’s Friends

Swole Couple Workout Challenge – I suppose couples that work out together, rob places and cause immense amounts of chaos together.

Warehouse Torture

Listed GTA 6 Weapons:

Ammo – Heavy, Shotgun, Spear

Assault Rifle

Baseball Bat – because it’s always fun to bash someone over the head when they least expect it.

Compact SMG

Crowbar

Fire Bottle

Flashbang

Gold Putter

Golf Iron

Grenade

Heavy Machine Gun

Knife

Micro SMG

Molotov

Pistol

Pool Cue

Pump Action Shotgun

Rocket

Smoke Grenade

Sniper – Regular, Hunter, Bolt Action

Speargun

Other Included Items:

Auto dialer

Binoculars

Cut-off tool

Flashlight

Golf ball

Golf Wedge

Immobilizer bypass

Lock pick

Loot bag – placed in the “duffel bag” slot

Slim Jim

Soda

Torch (flashlight)

Tracker Jammer

USB drive

Wine

Included Vehicles:

“Police cruiser”

“Sanchez” dirt bike

1950s car

4-door Sedan (BMW, Honda)

Aston Martin

Boat trailer with boat

Crown Vic

El Camino

F250 pickup with trailer

Fan boat

Ford bronco

Ford Explorer

Hatchback

Lifted pickup

Range Rover

Saturn 2door

Station wagon

Truck (Box, Delivery)

Van (Cargo, Travel)

Indoor Locations:

Bedroom

Fishing boat – not currently drivable so it can’t technically be counted as a vehicle.

Gas station

Gun store – assuming the location has an “indoors” in the completed version of the game.

Living room

Night clubs – would it really be GTA without them?

Tram station

Potential Activities based on Seen Locations:

Drinking – because what is GTA without the characters getting drunk at some point in the story?

Tennis

Billy

R8 Shaw

Potential GTA 6 Gameplay Features:

It is expected to be mostly the same as Grand Theft Auto V, though there are potentially a few additions that will make the game its own unique thing in the series.

You have “your car”

There is a day-night cycle that can be seen through moving shadows.

Car cockpits have a tilting steering wheel, moving visors, and adjustable seating all of which will provide a more accurate first-person perspective.

Enemies have a cone of view so you will know where to stand in order to avoid them spotting you.

When you are shot, blood will show up on the screen in the direction you were shot from.

Additional possibilities:

Mountain bikes – “MTB ramps” have been mentioned in the test levels.

Tram travel – with the trams being enterable it would make sense for players to be able to use them for travelling purposes.

Working Security cameras – if stealthing becomes a more focused upon dynamic of the game, this will add an aspect of difficulty to more missions.

RELATED: Casting a GTA Movie

What Does The GTA 6 Leak Mean for the Future of Rockstar Games?

Back in July, there were already reports that the remastering of both Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto IV was halted by Rockstar Games who had planned to instead turn all their focus to Grand Theft Auto 6. This was done as a response to negative reactions fans gave Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

While Rockstar Games has assured fans that they will continue to work and develop GTA 6, despite the major disappointment of certain game features being introduced to them earlier than anticipated, there is still some worry among fans.

It has been pointed out by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier that this leak will probably have an incredibly negative impact on the gaming company for a number of reasons, the most notable being that “it’ll disrupt work for a while” which will put them behind schedule and it “may lead management to limit work-from-home flexibility” which will majorly impact the lives of a lot of employees currently working at the gaming company.

What are your thoughts on the Rockstar Games GTA 6 leak?