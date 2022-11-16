After all the Netflix series that have come out recently focusing on coming out of the closet, it looks like Netflix is finally ready to head into the wardrobe and bring The Chronicles of Narnia back to life once again. According to What’s On Netflix, they are also already eyeing a director (Greta Gerwig) who would love to carry the series forward, after being dormant for more than a decade.

Moving Forward At Netflix

Netflix announced in 2018 that they would be teaming up with The C.S. Lewis Company for a multi-year deal where they would make both series and movies set in Narnia, and it has also been slowly moving from that point, much like the previous efforts. It was mentioned that Matthew Alrich, known for his work on Disney’s Coco, is said to be attached as the creative architect for the development.

Reportedly, they have been looking for a director since earlier this year and have focused on Greta Gerwig to bring The Chronicles of Narnia to life on Netflix. However, there is no news on whether she has said yes, or which of the movies or books she would be tackling, considering they could reboot and start over again, make a series where each season is a book, and so much more, the possibilities are endless.

Greta Gerwig has made a reputation for bringing beloved children’s books to life like Lady Bird, Frances Ha and Little Women.

After waiting for more than a decade for any news about the next instalment in The Chronicles of Narnia franchise, it’s exciting to hear about rumours of movement, even if it flops like the rest.

The Chronicles of Narnia

The Chronicles of Narnia was a novel by C.S. Lewis that told the adventure of children in the magical world of Narnia, guided by a wise and powerful lion with the ability to speak, the true king of Narnia, Aslan. We meet the Pevensie siblings after they have moved to a home in the countryside without their parents (during the war) they somehow find an entrance to the magical world of Narnia inside a wardrobe in the spare room.

While in Narnia, the siblings must deal with the threat of the White Witch, also known as Queen Jadis or the Ice Queen, who stands as the main antagonist for at least the first movie. Once that threat is made, of course, the peril and danger change in every instalment of the series.

Of the seven novels that exist, only three of them have been adapted into films, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), Prince Caspian (2008), and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010). The first two films were directed by Andrew Adamson, while the third was directed by Michael Apted. A fourth film was supposedly in the works set to be directed by Joe Johnston but literally zero movements have been made on this front.

Are you keen to see Netflix’s new The Chronicles of Narnia and is Greta Gerwig a good choice?