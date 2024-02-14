Summary:

A sweet grandma gamer shed joy after receiving a Nintendo Switch for her birthday. The lovely old lady was visibly moved to tears after her family gave her the special gift.

You’re Never Too Old To Be a Gamer

We forget that old age can be a lonely time, and one of the ways senior citizens can enjoy passing the time is by plugging in a console and popping in their favourite games. There is an assumption that older people hate games, but not so; some do, but those who enjoy gaming are far more than you would realize. Often, grandma and grandpa spend more time with the grandkids than parents do, and this is when curiosity gets the better of them, and they pick up a Nintendo Switch to try and understand what this darned thing is all about. After that, they hooked, unable to put the dratted thing down.

Grandma Gamer

In the video, ‘Gaming Grandma’ who is from Suffolk in the UK, is enjoying what seems like a lovely birthday dinner; far from being lonely like many other unfortunate senior citizens, this little old lady is happily surrounded by family, including a senior man who looks like her husband. She is brought to tears after opening her gift, all due to the confusion of her husband, who seems to be confused about why she would be brought to tears over this curious gift.

With a mix of tears and happy laughter, the grandma exclaims to her husband, “I always wanted one!” regarding the Nintendo Switch. One has to wonder how this grandma even knew about a Nintendo Switch in the first place. We need a follow-up interview with this lady as soon as possible so that she can explain how she was so familiar with the latest gaming consoles.

It is surprising to find senior citizens knowledgeable about gaming, but as we know, some of our beloved elder citizens are clued up due to spending time with grandkids and their young friends. Older persons are not anti-gaming as we said. The rise in mobile phones has brought a whole new gaming audience who never would have been introduced to the activity. They love mobile games such as Solitaire, Candy Crush, Sudoku, Bingo and Tetris; hey, even regular gamers love these!

Interesting side fact: Hamako Mori, better known by her online alias Gamer Grandma, is the oldest gaming YouTuber in the world according to Guinness.

Gaming Till Your Old

We all know we have to cut back on the gaming sometimes. We should do that project around the house or read that book you bought two years but here’s proof that even old timers can get caught in the frenzy of gaming, I’m not the only one, see, babe! The Nintendo Switch is a perfect gaming gift for senior citizens who are not well-versed in technology or are not knowledgeable enough to set up a system with plugs and wires. The Switch is simple and is hand-held, no complicated set-up needed. Nintendo also has a host of games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, PowerWash Simulator, and a host of others, which are easy to play and easy to understand.

This sweet video is a reminder that gaming brings much joy and can uplift the spirits of everyone from young and old.

What do you think about this grandma gamer receiving a Nintendo Switch for her birthday?

