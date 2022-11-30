The racing simulator franchise, Gran Turismo, has been around and competing with similar games for 25 years and coming up just slightly short, with Need for Speed and Forza Horizon currently on top. However, this may change with Gran Turismo’s developers’ new action plan. Published in 1997 and developed by Gameloft, Polyphony Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game became a fast favourite among racing fans and has always been a PlayStation Exclusive. Now, creator Kazunori Yamauchi has said they’re considering porting the latest franchise instalment, Gran Turismo 7, for PC.

What the Creator Had to Say About the Development

In an interview with the outlet GTPlanet, Yamauchi said that the team at Polyphony Digital has been “looking into” bringing Gran Turismo 7 from PlayStation to PC:

“It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it.”

This change could be just the thing that Gran Turismo needs to be pushed to the top of the race gaming industry. The latest instalment has some of the best graphics the franchise has seen yet, so it would be nice to see them displayed at their full potential, and PC can do that without taking anything away from the game.

Yamauchi has said, “Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title. There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60p natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform.”

Other PlayStation Exclusives Added to PC

In the past, several other big games have been added to PC platforms, including Days Gone, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves. In addition, the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, has spoken about how more of their games are making the move:

“By expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said… also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market to being present pretty much everywhere.”

He expects that half of the company’s game releases will not only be on PC by 2025 but also on mobile, making them more accessible to everyone who didn’t previously have a means of playing the games. He added that these changes could lead to “significant growth in the number of people who play out games, the number of people who enjoy our games, and the number of people who spend money on our games.”

Other Platforms for Sony

The company is planning to expand further outside of gaming. Using its recent two projects (the Uncharted film and the upcoming series based on the popular duology The Last of Us) as a spring-board, it looks like they are planning to delve further into turning already successful games into potentially successful films/series to introduce even more people into gaming.

