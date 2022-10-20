It feels like forever since Gotham Knights was announced. Delays and a pandemic didn’t do gamers any favours, as everyone has waited to play this game that follows the Bat-Family in the aftermath of the passing of Bruce Wayne/Batman. It’s a new Gotham City – a Dark Knight-less one – and it’s up to his proteges to whack any moles that pop out of the woodwork. The question is, are the Gotham Knights better than Batman or is it more like knight and day here?

How does it run?

Red Hood in the Gotham Knights game

The Internet loves nothing more than to create panic and jump to conclusions. The gameplay and cinematic trailers for Gotham Knights all looked fantastic, but people still feared it would be terrible. It’s not. The game looks and runs good on PlayStation 5. The only issues experienced were a momentary lag in a Batcycle sequence and a crash after a save (didn’t happen the second time around) – both minor issues that could be in isolation and addressed with updates.

More importantly, this is a new version of Gotham City built from the ground up. It’s open world and modern in its aesthetics, actually being more reminiscent of Marvel’s Spider-Man or even Guardians of the Galaxy than Arkham. Make no mistake, though, this is a Bat-World through and through, as you can practically lick the grime (and crime) off the screen.

We’re not in Arkham anymore, Toto

Gotham Knights will draw comparisons to the Arkham series, and it’s understandable why. Not only is it because of the development team working on the project, but also due to some of the elements in the game. That said, it’s important to emphasise these games are not connected and there are fundamental differences in the approaches. Let’s get to the biggest one: combat mechanics.

The Arkham series had a fluid action-packed style where reversals played a big role in fights. Gotham Knights is different, relying more on dodges and specific fighting styles. For example, Robin’s quarter staff holds an advantage of keeping opponents at an arm’s length, while Red Hood is more suited to close combat. Similarly, a player doesn’t want to get into a slugging match with 10 adversaries with Robin, since he will be overpowered. The good news is you can switch between the four characters in the Belfry, so there’s a possibility to find who works best for you and develop from there (or play as all of them).

At the same time, the enjoyment of the combat system will depend on the choices the player makes and the growth of the skills tree. For instance, as a Nightwing fan, he appears extremely underpowered in the beginning of the game; however, as the game progresses and his skills level up, he becomes the Flying Grayson we all know and love.

Oh, and here’s a free tip: If someone wants a well-rounded character to get started with, Batgirl is a solid choice.

It’s more than smashing skulls

Nightwing in Gotham Knights

The action is only a small element of Gotham Knights, though. While Arkham had Detective Mode, this game features AR mode – which is essentially the same thing but under a different name. Yet, it feels like more time is spent exploring this version of Gotham City than the others. The main reason for this is because Gotham Knights‘ storyline is a giant mystery from beginning to end. Not everything is clear or linear in an A to B trajectory, as the player will need to solve many clues, interrogate a few thugs, and explore the world to experience the full story.

The puzzle sections of Gotham Knights are reminiscent of the ones from Batman: The Telltale Series, where certain assumptions and links need to be made by the player to move on. If someone is really stuck, the game does offer the option to move forward without solving them. That said, there’s something about breaking into labs, hidden areas, and crime scenes, lurking around when you know you aren’t supposed to be there. The world is massive, so feel free to explore all the crevices and shadows of Gotham.

Slow start but Gotham Knights gets better

From a storyline perspective, Gotham Knights takes a while to get going. The first missions feel rather slow and unexciting as it comes across as more DLC content than a main storyline. However, once the game picks up, it becomes captivating and unravels a host of secrets about Gotham City and its sneaky citizens.

At the same time, the audience grows with the characters, too. Much like the Guardians of the Galaxy video game, the more time that’s spent with the characters, the more the player develops a fondness to them. Throughout the story, we discover more about the Bat-Family and their relationships with each other, Batman, and even themselves. Plus, the Court of Owls plot is spot-on, which it should be since the developers consulted with the co-creator of the characters and concept, Scott Snyder. There are a few surprises in store, but by the time you meet the first Talon, you’re more than itching to smack them around.

Fly solo or co-op?

Red Hood, Robin, Batgirl, and Nightwing in Gotham Knights

By its design, Gotham Knights is ideal as a single-player game. Like Arkham, a player can sit back, relax, and send villains to the infirmary whenever their heart chooses. However, the co-op mode is actually quite fun in the sense that it allows other players to drop into your campaign whenever they choose, and it won’t have a detrimental effect on your progress.

For example, say you’re at Blackgate and an online gamer wants to join you for the slugfest. They drop in, help you take down the inmates, then they log out of the game. It doesn’t affect your game at all, as you’ll be able to continue playing as per usual. The only difference is if the main player hops off, then the game ends for both parties.

There is a cooperative mode launching for four players after release, which will allow for the completion of challenges and all sorts of carnage; however, time will tell if that’s worth the hype or not.

But is Gotham Knights good or not?

Without a shadow of a doubt, there’s certainty many people will write Gotham Knights off for not being exactly like Arkham. It’s an unfair comparison, but it is what it is. It also doesn’t help the game takes a while to get going and there are elements of the combat system that take a while to get used to. However, once it gets going, it becomes its own beast and stands out as an enthralling game that delivers on its promises. There’s so much to do and so much to experience, so be prepared to get lost in this new Gotham City for many hours, days, and months to come.