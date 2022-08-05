There are currently reports all over social media saying that The CW’s upcoming TV series Gotham Knights is “indeed dead.” Is it true or have fans gotten caught up in false scoops pertaining to DC properties?

Well, it’s not impossible.

Since their merger with Discovery and the change of power to CEO David Zaslav, many of DC’s projects have recently found themselves cancelled or announced that they will soon see their finale.

A recent post from the DC Entertainment Facebook page suggests that the yet-to-air Gotham Knights, the show which was meant to focus on superhero life in Gotham after the death of Batman, has been cancelled.

Of course, considering the announcements over the last few days, this doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, as Zaslav has been cancelling movies and shows left right and centre in the last few days, leaving the internet astounded at the loss of titles such as the Batgirl movie which was already in post-production and the conclusion of The CW series The Flash and cancellation of Wonder Twins.

CEO Zaslav has not limited the cuts to just DC projects, however, as Scoob! Holiday Haunt has also been confirmed to have been cancelled just months before it was set to premiere.

Gotham Knights Is Dead?

Few CW series are left, and Gotham Knights was one of the last that were still in development and thought to be safe from the cut. However, this might not true.

A DC Entertainment post reads: “EXCLUSIVE: CW Gotham Knights will no longer premier its pilot in 2023 – The show is indeed dead.”

While this has not been confirmed by any other sources yet, the continuous delays of the series seem suspicious and point to some truth in the statement. The pilot of the series was meant to air in 2023, but that may no longer be the case.

This is not to be confused with the Gotham Knights game that is set to release later this year which creators of both the game and series have publicly said are entirely unrelated and should not be looked at under the same lens. Each was set to follow different stories connected to the similar premise of continuing to protect Gotham after the death of its Caped Protector.

Unconfirmed Cancellations

Warner Bros. Discovery and CEO David Zaslav continue announcing cancellations of movies and series throughout the week, many of which come to the horror of fans and even rivals. Rumours of other cancellations have been flitting through social media such as the cancellation of the HBO Max series Green Lantern, and the movie Blue Beetle, both of which remain rumours for now and have not been confirmed.

One project that has openly been confirmed as safe, however, is James Gunn’s Peacemaker. Following all the recent cancellations, fans fled to social media in hoards to find out if Peacemaker season 2 would still be on the table, and showrunner James Gunn came to the rescue saying “Yes, guys, calm down,” stating that the John Cena series is safe.

Future of DC

Warner Bros. Discovery and CEO David Zaslav have made their decisions to cancel movies and series based on budget cuts, as well as wanting to prevent the release of any project that might tarnish the name of the production company. Despite that, fans are becoming increasingly disappointed by the cancellation of the big titles that they are looking forward to, and many theorise that the decisions being made may turn out to be more detrimental than helpful.

For now, consider the cancellation of The CW’s Gotham Knights show as a rumour. But don’t be too surprised if it’s true.

Do you think all the cancellations are going to backfire on Warner Bros. Discovery?