It’s funny how the internet chooses to focus on the little details, the fun ones. As TikTok usually does, it has taken an interview with two House of the Dragon co-stars and made it go viral seemingly overnight. While social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are exploding with excitement over the interaction, Google seems to be having harmless fun. Google House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke for a really cool surprise.

RELATED: Is Ser Otto Hightower the Night King or a White Walker in Game of Thrones?

House of the Dragon

HBO Max’s current masterpiece, the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is one of the most-watched series next to Prime Videos’ Rings of Power. Telling the original story of the fall of House Targaryen, we are graced with some of the most star-studded cast members we have seen in a while. Among the cast are Emma D’Arcy playing Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke playing Alicent Hightower. Best friends in their youth, the characters are counted among fan favourites in House of the Dragon.

Now, after a lovely interview on HBO Max’s YouTube channel between the two, the internet is going over an amusingly small detail.

RELATED: Could Ser Criston Cole Be The Night King or A White Walker in Game of Thrones?

Emma D’Arcy & Olivia Cooke Get To Know Me

During the video, the two introduced themselves and their characters before diving straight into asking and answering some questions that had been prepared in little scrolls sitting in a hatched open dragon’s egg. While they had fun answering each other’s questions, there was a particular part of the dialogue that captivated the internet.

Olivia: “What’s your drink of choice?”

Emma: (without a second of hesitation) “A Negroni.”

Olivia: “I was gonna say the same thing.”

Emma: “Sbagliato.”

Olivia: “Ooh.”

Emma: “With prosecco in it.”

Olivia: “Oh, stunning.”

Emma: “Yeah.”

The conversation has become one of the most iconic press moments for House of the Dragon, being used on both TikTok and Instagram for various videos by thousands of creators. And it seems that Google has noticed and has a sense of humour as well.

RELATED: House of the Dragon Season 2 May Look Totally Different

Google Has A Sense of Humour It Seems

We all know Google seems to be one of the most fun places in the world after many movies and interviews have given us a sneak peek into their work environment. It looks like they have noticed the love that the internet has for the conversation and has taken matters into their own hands to show their appreciation. When searching for either Emma D’Arcy or Olivia Cooke on Google, their pages show up, of course, but if you wait for just a second, an adorable animation pops up at the bottom of the screen of two female hands clinking some cocktails together in a little cheer.

If the internet was already going wild over the conversation between the two actresses, I can’t wait to see what is going to happen when they notice that Google has joined in on the fun.

There’s nothing wrong with a little harmless fun, and it’s pretty awesome that Google has jumped on the bandwagon and included such a minor but fun detail on their page. This is a great moment for social media which is usually highlighted for its negativity, enjoying a moment of true fun.

RELATED: Who is to Blame for Lucerys’ Death?

Have you searched the names of these House of the Dragon actors in Google?