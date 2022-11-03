With God of War Ragnarok, Sony Santa Monica has managed to bring back everything that made the original God of War 2018 reboot an amazing game, delivering yet another exciting story with heartfelt moments, fantastic gameplay with jaw-dropping scale and breathtaking visuals. The hulking and brutal Kratos feels at home on the PlayStation 5 and, in fact, hasn’t looked or played better. If you’ve followed his thrilling journey between realms and epic battles against the gods, you’ll truly love and enjoy every moment of exploring God of War Ragnarok.

For the longest time, the God of War franchise has been associated with vengeful battles, gruesome fight sequences, and clashes with ferocious otherworldly bosses. And while God of War Ragnarok continues all that, like the first game in the reboot, it’s the moments between characters and their individual arcs that shine. Essentially, the new game is the journey of multiple characters: a former god of war continuing to struggle with his role as a father, and a young warrior finding his place in the world. But more than that, this is a tale of loss. Not only have they lost a lot, but everyone they encounter has too.

So it’s in the moments where Kratos puts down the Blades of Chaos and the Leviathan Axe and shares dialogue with those around him that God of War Ragnarok feels like more than just a hack-and-slash action-adventure title. Instead, it transcends to higher heights and becomes an important work about so many things — like love, grief, growth, destiny and determination.

And maybe this is beginning to sound a little cheesy but make no mistake about it, God of War Ragnarok is incredibly well-written. What I’m trying to bring across is that it’s an epic combat-heavy experience like the previous titles, but with a strong focus on the story (with loads of cut scenes to enjoy). Enemies have backstories that humanise them. There are strong reasons behind each fight. Nothing happens without reason or comes without a cost to our protagonists.

For those who aren’t cared about shedding a tear or feeling anything other than vengeance, you’ll be happy to know that God of War Ragnarok isn’t a walk in the park. The fights are incredible, the enemies are smart, and the puzzles require some thinking. If you just wanted to kill some time smashing in the heads of bad guys, monsters and creatures, Ragnarok pretty much has you covered too.

Here you’ll face all sorts of enemies from Norse mythology — you know, Valkyries, Elves, demons and other creepy beasts from folklore. Like the 2018 reboot, Kratos continues similar gameplay in God of War Ragnarok, smashing and tearing the limbs off of everything in his path. There aren’t any drastic new changes to gameplay but the enemies remain tough enough to make every level worthwhile. Plus, Sony Santa Monica has added just enough new moves to make combat feel a tiny bit different from the previous games. When you include that to the new upgrades and updates to the weapons and shields, the gameplay feels like the next evolution. Also, the flashy combos remain a treat. Watching Kratos hurl an axe through the head of a demon or smash the head of a beast into a rock is still remarkably satisfying.

In short, if thrilling combat is what you’re after, God of War Ragnarok delivers. Big time! Just don’t be like me and try to rush your way through a crowd of demons and creatures. You won’t survive. Combat requires some skill and planning too.

The real question everyone wants answered in reviews is: Does God of War Ragnarok improve on one of the greatest video games of all time?

Well, the short answer is yes and no. Yes because it basically adds to an already terrific game by expanding on the story and continuing Kratos’ journey. No because its not as revolutionary as the first game was. It’s more of the same but done better.

On the PlayStation 5, God of War makes full use of the Dualsense controller and the new performance abilities of the console. The game runs smooth. Super smooth. And personally, I never picked up on a single bug or flaw — which is quite remarkable.

God of War Ragnarok is also a really long game — so fans of the franchise are really getting bang for buck. Some players are well beyond 50 to 70 hours in game and are still find new side quests and secrets hidden within the world. That’s pretty impressive (especially since the main story is around 30 hours long too).

Probably a better way to compare God of War Ragnarok and 2018’s God of War is to compare it to the Godfather films. If the reboot was the first film, then its sequel is definitely The Godfather II — a film that’s equally compelling and as good (maybe even better) than the original.

God of War Ragnarok is not only the best game of 2022 so far, but it might also be the best PlayStation 5 title so far.

