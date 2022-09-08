If anyone said that we would see God of War Ragnarok and Rick and Morty in the same video, let alone the same sentence, they would never be taken seriously.

With the recent premiere of Rick and Morty’s sixth season premiere, kickstarting their latest era, there was an official Rick and Morty and God of War Ragnarok crossover advert that saw Rick with his head shaved, painting his face with red war paint, and if the crossover wasn’t clear enough, he is then wielding The Leviathan (Kratos’ axe that he wields in Ragnarok).

Of course, it’s not just The Rick Show (it’s Rick and Morty) and Morty can be seen getting attacked by crows while wielding a toy bow and arrow.

This Epic Custom God of War-Inspired PS5 Skin Is A Must-Have

Let the Modding Begin

Of course, because the idea was spoken into existence, a modder had to do it. Omega Fantasy is a modder that seems to love God of War and has been modding for the game since God of War 3 and has done it again. Omega Fantasy released a YouTube video on their channel showcasing a fully playable mod that includes Ragnarok Rick (or as TheGamer.com calls him Ricknarok) and Morty, thankfully with a real bow and arrow this time and not a toy one, in the wonderful world of God of War. The fully functional character models also use the lines from the crossover advert, and some general quotes from the show, and are pretty funny.

God of War Franchise: 4 More Games Coming After Ragnarök?

Only a Teaser

Omega Fantasy says that the video is just a teaser for the full release, which hasn’t been given a date yet and seems to still need a little work. The character models for both Rick and Morty have unblinking eyes with constant smiles on their faces that never really move. Morty’s head is also comically massive, and clips through objects in the environment, but it just adds to the charm of the already pretty blasphemous mod. Once the mod is released, it will be available for purchase on their Patreon.

Rick and Morty: Could a Live-Action Show Actually Work?

Other Mods

As mentioned before, Omega Fantasy has been modding for God of War for a while, and on their Patreon, they have a ton of different mods for players to check out and bring their gaming experience that you have always been waiting for.

Their YouTube channel also showcases many of their mods if you would like to check them out for yourself, they have made mods like Homer Simpson in God of War, Cloud from Final Fantasy, Bowser from Super Mario, Ultra Instinct Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Thor – the version from Thor Love and Thunder, Thomas the Tank Engine (because seeing him flying through the air in the place of a dragon in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim wasn’t terrifying enough), Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us taking the place of Kratos and Atreus, and finally (and my personal favourite) Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Again, nothing is sacred, if you are looking for a mod, no matter how strange, it is more than likely to already exist.

Rick And Morty: 13 Crazy Theories That May Actually Be True

What do you think about the Rick and Morty in God of War mod?