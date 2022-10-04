God of War is known for its cinematically beautiful games and epic playtimes, so it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that players can expect to spend a good few hours playing the upcoming Sony-exclusive title, God of War: Ragnarök. According to an industry insider, it could take just short of two days to complete the game, and that’s not even with a completionism playstyle.

Leaked Playtime for God of War Ragnarök

Thanks to industry insider Tom Henderson, who managed to leak some really interesting information about the upcoming God of War: Ragnarök, we’re able to share the average playtime of the new game. This includes how much of that time will be spent watching cut scenes, and how long it would roughly take to complete the main story.

Henderson shared that the estimated playtime for God of War: Ragnarök is a whopping 40 hours and broke down where players can expect to spend their time. The main storyline of the new game will take players around 20 hours to complete, with three and a half of those 20 hours being cinematic cutscenes. Not all players will enjoy sitting for two feature-length films worth of cutscenes in a game, but if you are a God of War fan you know exactly what you are getting yourself into and will probably happily lap up the cinematic scenes.

The other 20 hours are a rough estimate of how long it will take players to do all the sidequests, with about an hour of that also being cinematic cutscenes. It’s no secret that there will be plenty to do and the God of War devs love hiding secrets and Easter eggs in their games and releases, so we can expect to have fun with this one.

Notoriously Long Playtimes

Long-time fans of the franchise won’t be too shocked by God of War: Ragnarök‘s epically-long playtime because the games are notoriously cinematic and long-play games. God of War capped at about 9 hours for the main campaign, God of War II at about 12 hours for the main campaign, God of War III at 10 and a half hours, and God of War (2018) capped at a stunning 20 and a half hours for the main campaign, almost the same as God of War: Ragnarök. The rest of the sidequests for God of War summed up about 13 hours making the total playtime 33 hours, just short of the estimated 40 for the new game.

Trying to complete everything (including side quests) in 2018’s God of War took players an average of 52 hours, adding on an extra 19 hours, so imagine how long it is going to take players to fully complete the new game.

If you are planning to pick up the upcoming game, set aside a good amount of time to enjoy it without too many interruptions. This one is going to be a beautiful cinematic experience, with a ton of environments and secrets to explore.

What are your thoughts on God of War: Ragnarök‘s playtime?