God of War Ragnarok has become one of the most highly anticipated games of the year. After the success of 2018’s God of War, fans have been itching to get their hands on the Blades of Chaos or the Leviathan Ax once again and slaughter their way through Kratos’ story. But before players dive headfirst into the new story centred around the Ghost of Sparta, they might find it quite beneficial to take a moment and explore God of War Ragnarok‘s settings menu that pops up when booting up the game. A couple of tiny adjustments could be all the difference you need to give yourself the best gaming experience. Let’s take a look at a couple of these changes and how they can help you out in the long run.

Traversal Assist & Navigation Assist God of War Ragnarok Game Settings

Both settings with help players as they are travelling across the extensive game world laid out before them in God of War Ragnarok.

Navigation Assist is particularly helpful to those players who get very easily lost in the game and forget where exactly it is that they’re supposed to be going. With the quick push of a button, your camera will readjust, pointing you toward your next objective. No more unnecessarily climbing up into areas I didn’t need to go to for me.

Traversal Assist is also extremely helpful in that it provides players with a more immersive gaming experience. By applying this setting to their game players allow Kratos’ movement through the world to look way more organic as he vaults over objects, jumps over gaps, and descends from ledges without them having to push a button.

The Auto Pick-Up Tool

Sometimes trying to find the right angle to pick up an item is incredibly frustrating and can actually waste your time as you keep running around an object trying to find the exact right spot that will allow you to pick it up.

Turning this setting on in God of War Ragnarok‘s menu will allow Kratos to automatically pick up items as he walks past them in the game, which makes healing a lot easier, but it goes the extra mile by not picking up health or rage if your bar is already full, letting you come back to those later so that you don’t waste items when in a fight.

You can decide whether you just want Kratos to pick up health and rage-increasing items or if you want him to grab every little thing that he walks past as you progress through the game.

Puzzle Aim Assist

Sometimes puzzles in God of War can be frustrating, especially when you keep missing a target because it’s small and far away. Fortunately for players, the developers included an option in the game’s settings that will lock the puzzle target onto the item you are trying to hit and make life significantly easier for you while playing God of War Ragnarok.

All these options are tiny adjustments but they make a massive difference to your gameplay.

Tell us, what do you think of God of War Ragnarok game settings?