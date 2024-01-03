What if we told you that the future of the God of War franchise might just lie in the hands of Kratos’ young son, Atreus?

RELATED: Could The Next God of War Be A Woman?

Whether you best remember him as a whirlwind of rage, a juggernaut mercilessly dispatching even literal deities, or as a weathered mentor trying to keep his simmering fury at bay in his twilight years, few characters in gaming history have undergone the same stark transformation as Kratos.

Once a numb killing machine endlessly screaming for vengeance, this fallen God of War has somehow found a scrap of humanity amidst the ruins of his wrath: his son, Atreus. He is the man (well, god, technically) who brought the Greek pantheon to its knees – and yet, parenthood might be his ultimate challenge.

While fans still debate who’s the better Kratos – and even the series creator feels he might have gone a bit too mellow in his more recent appearances – one thing is sure: we still haven’t seen all there’s to see in Atreus.

Still, even though God of War Ragnarök offered us a better look into Atreus as a protagonist, there’s still lots of potential for a character as unique as him in the franchise’s future.

The Atreus Saga

When we first meet Atreus, he seems like an innocent – if slightly rebellious – kid. At first glance, players coming into God of War from God of War 3 might even be worried the game would become one long escort mission. However, as you grow attached to Atreus, you’ll find that he represents the culmination of Kratos’ character journey.

Not only does Atreus eventually become a formidable warrior on his own terms, but the journey to do so is indicative of Kratos’ growth as a character.

From the start, I think it would be nearly impossible for Kratos’ son to be as physically strong as his father. Atreus’ upbringing wasn’t as traumatic as his father’s, nor was he ever enrolled in an army of any sort. While some might see this as a sign of weakness, that fact is actually what makes Atreus such an interesting powerhouse.

Kratos is a bruiser – your typical “punch-first, ask-questions-later” kind of hero. Nothing wrong with the archetype, mind you, but Atreus doesn’t need this mentality to conquer his foes.

Throughout the God of War reboot, we see an Atreus who grows up not just as a boy discovering the harshness of the world, but also as the son of the god of war, who left nothing but misery in his path for revenge. Eventually, with the realization of his divine nature, we finally get in Atreus the idea of a new god of war – one who understands that warfare has many faces – and that “beating everything to death” isn’t necessarily the best course of action.

RELATED: 15 Powerful Gods Kratos Could Face In God of War 6

A Chip Off The Old Block

While Atreus may never attain the sheer brute strength of his father, the Ghost of Sparta, the young god clearly inherited some formidable talents of his own. You could say he takes after his old man in more ways than he knows.

Immediately, there’s one curious difference between the warriors that shows how Atreus could carve his own path to coolness. While Kratos likes to keep things close and personal with the Blades of Chaos and the Leviathan Axe, Atreus favours a more tactical approach to combat.

Mixing together magic and archery, Atreus is a warrior who prefers cunning over sheer strength – the diametrical opposite of his good ol’ Spartan father. There’s also the issue of Kratos’ infamous temper. While Atreus might be rebellious, he’s still noticeably more coolheaded than his pops – maybe it’s because of the Frost Giant blood running through his veins?

Whatever the case, one thing we have to keep in mind is Atreus’ real identity – and the connotations that might have for the story moving forward. After all, fans more invested in Norse mythology might know that the actual Loki is a good deal more sinister than his Marvel counterpart.

Struggling Against Himself

The original God of War trilogy, at its core, tells the story of a man consumed by hatred for the gods who used him as a pawn. In many ways, it’s a story of rebellion against a flawed or corrupt system. However, that same story doesn’t really work for Atreus – especially now that Ragnarok already happened.

On the other hand, Atreus is more of a tragic character, like his father. While Kratos was deceived by the gods, Atreus will have to learn to wield his godly powers responsibly, to avoid falling into the same pitfalls as his father. He’s also the god of trickery and deception, which already means that he’d have to keep a strong moral compass if he wishes to remain a “hero.”

Having Atreus as the new lead in the God of War franchise moving forward could also address one common complaint players have regarding the series’ latest saga. While Kratos mellowing out a bit makes sense for the plot, it still feels surreal to see the Ghost of Sparta being a model parent.

To follow Atreus as he struggles with his morality and his godly powers sounds like the next logical step for the franchise. After all, Kratos’ story is mostly done by this point – the reboot and Ragnarok felt like epilogues to his saga.

Most of the story of the original God of War games dealt with Kratos escaping and mending the wrongs of the man he once was. In Atreus’s case, the story could instead focus on how he avoids the man he could be. That alone makes Atreus a character on the same level of complexity as Kratos – with the added bonus of being a new, original character that fits in with Santa Monica Studios’ new concept of what the God of War franchise should be.

RELATED: Could Young Kratos Defeat Old Kratos?

All Eyes On The Future

The last we see of Atreus is he emotionally saying goodbye to his father, embarking on a quest of his own to save the giants. What this quest entails we still don’t know. One thing is for sure, though – that sure sounds like a fascinating premise for the next God of War.

One thing every fan has clamoured for in the series is to see new mythologies added to the lore, and Atreus might be key to that. While we still don’t know whether or not Atreus might be the next protagonist – or if a female counterpart will take Kratos’ spot in the next instalment – we at least know that Atreus makes for a solid new lead in the God of War mythos.

His unique grasp on magic and the flow of combat, his shared Greek and Norse ancestry, as well as his sheer badassery that comes courtesy of his dad, make Atreus one of the most compelling modern video game characters. As long as the inevitable next entry in the series capitalizes on Atreus’s unique abilities and doesn’t try to make him into “Kratos lite,” there’s a good chance he might be remembered as a cool deity killer – just as his eternally irascible dad.

RELATED: Looking Back Now, God of War Ragnarok Should Have Been A Lot Better

What do you think, could Atreus become as God of War‘s Kratos?