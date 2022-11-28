While on their quest to retrieve a Christmas gift for Quill, Mantis and Drax encounter several cosplayers, one of whom is dressed as a Transformer. Drax immediately goes into a rage, and Mantis apologises for him, explaining that his cousin was killed by a GoBot.

Throughout the Guardians of the Galaxy films, James Gunn has always taken every opportunity to make obscure references to the 80s, including the film’s soundtrack and random memorabilia left for fans to spot, such as a troll doll. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was no different in this regard, but this seemingly throwaway line may have opened the MCU up for a much stranger story.

Who are the GoBots?

Before the Transformers made their debut, there was another group of sentient robots, and they were known as the GoBots. They were significantly less complex than the Transformers we know and love today.

GoBots were originally a series of toys that had been created by Tonka (a company which produces toy trucks) with characters that were either good and known as the Guardians or evil and known as the Renegades. The toy line soon became popular and was later turned into an animated TV series (Challenge of the GoBots) and then a film (GoBots: Battle of the Rock Lords). Unfortunately, the Transformers debuted a year later and ultimately overwhelmed the GoBots.

Hasbro, the creators behind the Transformers, later bought the company and absorbed it into the Transformers, making the GoBots an alternate universe that was a part of the greater Transformers multiverse.

Nostalgic Tribute or Part of a Wider Multiverse?

On the one hand, the reference to the GoBots could have been nothing more than a passing reference to have audiences laugh at Drax’s expense once again. But, on the other hand, this could mean that GoBots are now a part of the MCU, which could be explored in the last Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Drax has had a lot of loss in his lifetime, first his wife and daughter at the hands of the Mad Titan, Thanos, and now it seems his cousin to one of the GoBots (and it’s clear that he still holds a grudge against any GoBots that might cross his path).

We’ve seen a couple of strange things come out of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, including a talking god, a Kree that spends most of his time yelling and a fight against a celestial being and a giant Pac-Man. So while bringing the GoBots into the MCU officially would be a bit odd, it’s not the strangest thing that Marvel has done.

With the Guardian of the Galaxy going head-to-head against Adam Warlock in the next film, I highly doubt that the Go-Bots will make a significant appearance. However, it’d still be funny to see Drax fight an actual GoBot (even if it is in an end-credit scene).

