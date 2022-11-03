Not only do we get Sxeven’s beautiful artwork, but after popular request, a whole story of how all the Sengoku Power Rangers are beautifully intertwined. Stay tuned for a sweet story and check out the artist SXVN’s impeccable work.

RELATED: The 5 Best & Strongest Power Rangers Ranked

Sxeven.Art and His Sengoku Power Rangers Warriors

Artist Sxeven.Art has been posting to both their Instagram and Facebook accounts, with their original art. Turning well-known and loved characters from many different fandoms, from Black Widow to Hulk, and most recently, The Power Rangers. He has called them the Sengoku Power Rangers. The Sengoku Period, known as the “Warring States period”, was a period in Japanese history that had almost constant civil war and social upheaval, and of course, the beautiful armour and art of the era. It’s clear that Sxeven.Art has a fascination with the beautiful art of the era.

Sxeven.Art has turned his artist’s eye to the Power Rangers, to render them all in the beautiful Sengoku art style. He has even created variations of groupings for the warriors, with three different iterations of the same artwork as well as one master painting. But it hasn’t been easy work.

“SENGOKU POWER RANGERS! 7 WEEKS! Of non-stop Ranger paintings and I finally get to put them all together in one single glorious artwork! Some of the Rangers here we’re updated with some slight changes. [The] biggest change would be White’s Saba, the previous one was in the wrong direction. Added a white trim to Red’s helmet, added a power coin to Black’s and changed Green’s dragon Dagger to a single-edged dagger to keep more to a Japanese dagger. Although this might seem like the end but I do plan to cover more Rangers in the future so do stick around for those. In the meantime, I need a short break from all the epic stuff.”, “Anyways hope you guys like this!!”

The artist has also shared each Ranger’s inspiration and story as well as some explanation behind the weapons they hold, and their spirit animals, along with dedicated artwork for each. The Sengoku Power Rangers stories are as follows:

RELATED: Power Rangers: Why We Really Need A Lord Drakkon Movie

Sengoku Black Ranger

“So the Black Ranger belongs to an order of warrior monks that have been guarding the secrets to the Rangers’ history and powers. Through his meditations, he received ominous visions of a great evil rising and after finding his brethren slaughtered, he makes it his mission to find the other 4 descendants of the legendary beasts (Rangers) and stop the evil together just as their ancestors did hundreds of years ago.”

His armour was originally meant to be modelled like a tanker, berserker or a brute force kind of warrior, but the artist decided that the Yamabushi, a sect of Japanese mountain ascetic hermits, fit the story of the warrior monks perfectly, his animal representation being the Mastodon, an extinct Mammut or massive elephant, both gentle and destructive.

Sengoku Blue Ranger

“I designed Blue to be childhood friends with Red and they’re supposed to be from the same clan so I had them share similar outfits. I had come up with a simple story to help in designing the Rangers so Blue is Red’s childhood friend who used to train in several weapons with Red but decided to become a scholar when he grew older, So, I naturally had to make him the tactician and strategist of the group and associated the element of water with him. This works well with his weapon of choice too as his style can be seen as flowy with water and keeping himself at a safe distance while coming up with a strategy to defeat his opponents.”

This was, of course, before sharing that he was running out of ways to pull the stories together. Looks like he was doing a fantastic job despite this.

Sengoku Green Ranger

After popular demand, the artist presented the Green Ranger with reverence. “The origin of Green’s story was his and Red’s clans were once the same, but during the war with Sorceress Rita and Warlord Zedd, Red’s clan split into two halves, one decided to fight the war and the other fearing the power of the Sorceress and the Warlord combined, decided to pledge themselves to the Rita and Zedd. This allowed Rita to corrupt the spirit of the red dragon and turn it green. After the war, most of Green’s clan was defeated and most of the survivors eventually were taken in by Pink’s clan to serve them as just lowly peasants, as punishment for their betrayal.

“Present day Green Ranger is Pink’s childhood friend that decided to break away from Pink’s clan with a few others to reclaim the honour of their once powerful clan, massacring their way through the Black Rangers temple to reclaim the Dragon powers and arms that were sealed away. Not knowing that they are being manipulated by a certain sorceress to once again awaken Lord Zedd.”

Sengoku Pink Ranger

“For Pink, I imagined her as a princess from a clan that has a complicated history with the Reds. She has been searching for her childhood friend that went missing but to no avail. When the head of her clan declines to help the Rangers in their quest, Pink decides to sneak away to join the rangers and aid in their efforts as she believes that her missing friend has a connection with what the Rangers are trying to stop.”

The pterodactyl or bird is the spirit animal of the Pink Ranger, and she has her designation as an archer, so the artist tried to make her both beautiful and elegant as well as practical. They also shared that her element was the wind. If practicality hadn’t been a problem, she would have had a theatre mask, but they chose to go with a practical forehead protector, for the sake of ease of aiming.

Sengoku Red Ranger

The Red Ranger was the first entry to his Ranger collection, with a sword as his signature weapon, and a more standard samurai look, but lighter armour and a slenderer frame to keep in line with the usual spandex silhouette that Rangers tend to adopt.

“He is associated with the element of fire to present his personality and also his fighting style which is more direct and in your face compared to his other comrades.”

The artist shared that turning the T-Rex head into a samurai kabuto was a difficult task, especially to make it look formidable, and not silly, trying his best to pay homage to the original Red Ranger helmet. ”Also I decided to design each of the Rangers differently based on their personality and weapons instead of just having them all wear the same outfits to make them each more unique.

Sengoku White Ranger

If the artist had had the time, the story of the Rangers would have been an epic trilogy like the Lord of the Rings, which would have seen the White Ranger introduced in the final part of the trilogy. Defeated by the corrupted Green Ranger, “he was taken by the Black Ranger to the warrior monks of the north,” which remains an unnamed clan for now, “There the monks work to purify his power and train him. I thought of having him spend most of the 2nd part of the trilogy and half of the 3rd off-screen training with the monks and then having a badass entrance, coming in clutch in the 3rd part of the trilogy to turn the tide of the fight against Zedd.”

The White Ranger’s element would be purified fire, or light itself, and his animal appears to be a white tiger.

Sengoku Yellow Ranger

“For Yellow, I decided to go with a whole Kunoichi theme (the Japanese term for a female Shinobi, a female practitioner of Ninjitsu.) since her animal is a sabretooth tiger and big cats usually hunt by stalking their prey and are lightning-fast when they attack.” “Her weapons are basically Sai’s”, and “She just has “kunoichi” written all over her.”

For her backstory, “Her clan used to be a pretty formidable clan of warriors that used to be allied with Red’s clan, years of political disagreements have led to the two clans fighting and eventually Yellow’s clan was defeated and pushed deep into the forests where decades later they have changed from a clan of mighty frontline warriors to now a family of highly skilled mercenaries. Yellow over the course of the story has to learn to work together with the rest of the Rangers (especially Red) and also learn to move past their ancestors’ bloody history and fight as a team to stop the incoming threat.”

It’s not often that an artist has a whole story for their stunning artwork, and it just makes the Sengoku Power Rangers art that much richer. Well done, SXVN.

RELATED: The Power Rangers Movie DESERVED More Love

What do you think of the story of Sxeven.Art’s Sengoku Power Rangers?