For the longest time, we’ve been rooting for Giancarlo Esposito as Professor X in the MCU, and now it might actually happen.

At San Diego Comic-Con just a few weeks ago, Marvel debuted their plans for the MCU Phase 5 (and Phase 6) movies and TV shows. However, there were a few big titles noticeably absent from the long list, including Spider-Man 4. There also wasn’t any confirmation of the rumoured The Mutants movie, which is said to introduce Marvel’s X-Men to the MCU.

Of course, this hasn’t stopped the actors involved in these secret projects from speaking out. Just recently Rosario Dawson revealed that she would return as Claire Temple in Disney+’s upcoming Punisher series and Patton Oswalt accidentally revealed that an Eternals sequel was in development.

Now, actor Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Boys, The Mandalorian) has revealed onstage at TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio that he has had talks with Marvel to play the renowned Professor X of the X-Men in the MCU.

But when are the X-Men Going to Join the MCU?

Technically, the MCU has already introduced Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness. However, because that was a Professor X from a multiverse world, Earth-838, and the variant character died during his short cameo, it’s safe to assume that Stewart probably won’t be leading the X-Men in the MCU moving forward.

Having said that, the Ms. Marvel season finale recently revealed the existence of mutants inside the MCU’s Earth-616. The first major mutant (and possibly X-Men member) revealed in the MCU is Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

So Marvel is slowly building toward introducing the entire team into the universe.

But in order to separate and differentiate the new X-Men from the previous FOX X-Men, big changes have to be made. That’s where Giancarlo Esposito’s Professor X in the MCU comes in.

The actor is well aware of the fan casting and teased the crowd when questioned about it at Celebrity Fan Fest:

“So, I have not worked for Marvel yet. I’ve been in a room with them and talked with them, and to answer your question, I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas that George Lucas put into his stories. They do the same thing. … So, there’s been talk of Magneto. There’s been talk of Dr. Freeze. There has been talk of, who else are they talking about over there? Oh, Doom! And there is Professor X. Pick one? I’m going to go for something that is a little bit different. I’m going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X.”

And there you have it.

Although fans may be used to seeing 64-year-old play villains in popular movies and TV series, the actor wants to take a turn as the founder of the X-Men.

And, personally, we couldn’t think of a better choice. He is a fine actor with a great resume to back up his craft. He would be able to mould and create a special new take on the mind-reading mutant that we’ve never seen before.

Make it happen, Marvel!

Tell us, do you want to see Giancarlo Esposito as Professor X in the MCU?