Dynamite Entertainment will soon bring the eagerly awaited Gargoyles franchise, featuring the anthropomorphic Stone Guardians defending New York City, back to the world of comic books.

The graphic novels and magazine comics that are part of Dynamite’s license, in collaboration with Greg Weisman, one of the franchise’s original creators, will continue the tale of gargoyles.

With sophisticated characters, a deep mythology, and a growing serialized tale that we hadn’t seen much of in “kid’s” animated series previously, Gargoyles was innovative when it ruled in the 1990s. A follow-up animated series is merited. The series, which was created by Walt Disney Television Animation and aired for three seasons from 1994 to 1997, would use the comics as a new “season” while also being available to a Gargoyles newcomer.

Gargoyles stands for something absolutely amazing that was regrettably left incomplete for so many admirers. It’s like a magnificent edifice that was never finished, which is unfortunate considering how great the first two seasons were. However, Greg Weisman is still interested in returning to the universe and has publicly stated that Disney should definitely consider accepting his offer.

Along with brand-new adventures, Dynamite will also publish facsimile reproductions of the earlier Gargoyles comic series and trade paperback collections, starting with the Marvel series that ran from 1994 to 1995. Marvel’s Gargoyles series, which featured early work by the titans of the comic book business, including Amanda Conner, Joe Madureira, Jimmy Palmiotti, Martin Pasko, Grant Miehm, and Mort Todd, was intended to span at least 12 issues, but only 11 were released.

Creator Greg Weisman, who was recruited to write for the comic but never got the chance because it was cancelled, believes that the series, which used the same characters as the show, is out of continuity.

And Weisman is ready. “I’ve always wanted to do more. I’ve got a timeline for the show that’s 315 pages long. I’ve got notebooks and comp books full of ideas for it. Spinoff notions and all sorts of things. Literally nothing would make me happier than to go back and do more Gargoyles.” Nothing would make the fans happier too!

Gargoyles focuses on a collection of creatures that are made of stone by day and transformed into live things at night. The Gargoyles, who were once a Scottish castle guardian in 994, were frozen and then resurrected in 1994, only to end up in the centre of Manhattan atop millionaire David Xanatos’s tower, primarily gargoyles; the story centres around these ancient beings getting used to their new environment, working with a local policewoman called Alyssa Mazza, and battling Xanatos’ evil schemes.

The major characters of the Gargoyles are Goliath, their commander; Demona, their ex-partner; Hudson, an older gargoyle; Brooklynite, who resembles a pterodactyl; Lexington, a techie; Broadway, a gigantic brute; and the Bronx, an animal that resembles a dog.

Rebooting Gargoyles has been discussed for years, and a few years back, filmmaker Jordan Peele even indicated an interest in producing his own big-screen updated movie version. Weisman expressed interest in collaborating with Peele on a live-action Gargoyles film in 2020, but he cautioned that the idea might not proceed.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Dynamite’s first Gargoyles book will be published.

You can watch the first season of Gargoyles on Disney+.