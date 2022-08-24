Gamescom 2022’s Opening Night Live presentation was hosted by The Game Awards‘ Geoff Keighley and was a 2-hour showcase presentation of the updates, trailers and announcements for 31 upcoming games, some new entertainment and new technologies. Streamed live on both YouTube and Twitch, as well as hosted live from Cologne, Germany, audiences in-house and around the world got to see all the latest games news to look forward to, and there is a ton of new content incoming.

Besides the amazing new games and updates that were announced, it was also revealed that Sony is making a new PlayStation 5 controller called the Dualsense Edge that is wireless and reportedly highly adjustable, with custom control profiles to suit any playstyle.

Along with this, the creator of Death Standing Hideo Kojima’s podcast on Spotify, Brain Structure, was announced and is starting on September 8th.

Lastly, and possibly the weirdest announcement of all, Mini and Pokémon announced their collaboration on a concept Pokémon car called the Mini Aceman, which is “electric, just like Pikachu”.

Without any further delay, here are the 31 new games and updates that were announced at Gamescom 2022.

Everywhere

It’s hard to tell much from the teaser trailer alone but it looks like this will be an open-world game featuring plenty of shooting, driving, explosions, space exploration, and a healthy helping of alien architecture.

The developers and publishers of the game are Build a Rocket Boy (a new studio founded by former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies), and it appears that the game will be a multiplayer, open-world, nonlinear gameplay game.

While there is currently no set release date, we do at least have a release window for some time in 2023 on all popular platforms except Nintendo Switch.

Dune Awakening

Dune Awakening looks like it will be a survival, open-world MMO set in the beautiful rolling desert landscape of Arrakis, featuring their giant worms and survivors with enchanting blue eyes.

Developed and published by Funcom, this visually stunning game has a Beta coming up that anyone can sign up for on www.dunegames.com.

There is currently no release date available, and the game is set for release on all next-gen platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy

While this isn’t our first introduction to Hogwarts Legacy, the latest Harry Potter game being developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, this trailer showed us an update featuring an expansion pack for the game that is focused on Salazar Slytherin and the dark arts.

The game is expected for release on February 10th, 2023, on all major platforms including next-gen and Nintendo Switch. The Dark Arts pack will be free with the digital deluxe edition when pre-ordered.

New Tales from the Borderlands

2K and Gearbox are at it again, bringing us the latest instalment to the Borderlands franchise, New Tales from the Borderlands which is an episodic narrative game picking up after 2015’s Tales from the Borderlands.

This game introduces three new “lovable losers” who are tasked with saving the world from the latest threat, a Tediore invasion. Slated for an early release on October 21st, 2022, on all major platforms, including the Nintendo Switch.

Wyrdsong

The creative minds of Former Bethesda Game Studios designer Jeff Gardiner and Obsidian Entertainment alumnus Charlie Staples come the illustrious Something Wicked Games which released a beautiful trailer for their game, Wyrdsong.

Not much was showcased in the game trailer other than beautiful art and what looked like a medieval landscape, but coming from such well-known creative minds, one can’t help but be excited about it.

No release date or window has been suggested, or what platforms the game will be available on, but the project appears very early in its development process.

Dead Island 2

The zombie role-playing game that was originally announced in 2014 is finally almost here.

Being published by Deep Silver and developed by Deep Silver Dambuster Studios, YAGER, and Sumo Digital, this highly anticipated multiplayer zombie survival is finally reaching the public.

With six playable characters and its typical “pulpy and irreverent tone”, Dead Island 2 is expected for release on February 3rd, 2023, on all major platforms excluding Nintendo Switch.

The Callisto Protocol

Looking at a release date of December 2nd, 2022, this upcoming single-player survival horror game has monsters, tentacles, guns, and everything a person could want for a survival horror game.

The game is being developed by Striking Distance Studios, published by Krafton, and sees the creative input of Glen Schofield (co-creator of the Dead Space series) which explains the almost identical feel of the gameplay.

This game will be available on all major platforms excluding the Nintendo Switch.

Genshin Impact

While Genshin Impact has been out since its initial release on September 28th of 2020, Hoyoverse has been slowly adding to it and updating it throughout and has now released a game trailer for their latest update, a lush rainforest world.

With the new map comes new architecture and a new civilization, introducing new characters along the way. It looks like their next update will be available on August 24th, 2022.

Genshin Impact is available on all major platforms except Xbox platforms and Nintendo Switch (even available on mobile).

Honkai: Star Rail

Hoyoverse’s latest game Honkai: Star Rail looks to be a beautiful game following their Honkai franchise featuring sword arts and a majestic train travelling on an unseen railway through space.

The release for the game could be as early as March 7th, 2023, and the game has been confirmed for PC, iOS, and Android.

Friends vs Friends

By far the most colourful and exciting game trailer to be shared that evening is Friends vs Friends, a card-based shooter that is as cute as it is gory.

Developed by Brainwash Gang, and published by Raw Fury, this multiplayer deck builder/ shooter will be available on all major platforms and currently has no set release window.

Gotham Knights

The latest from developers Warner Bros. Montréal and Warner Bros, Interactive Entertainment, this new game trailer gives audiences a look at who the team will be fighting as Gotham has been overrun by enemies since the death of Batman.

The release of the game has been moved up to October 21st, 2022, and an exclusive 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin is available when pre-ordering the game.

Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet is a new action game with sword and bow fighting that is beautiful and set in ancient China. The game will be a new open-world action RPG that is being developed by Everstone Studio and published by NetEase Games.

Not much is known about the game but it has stunning visuals and traces of mystical elements.

There is currently no release window for the game or any information regarding which platforms it will release on.

Park Beyond

A new game by Bandai Namco and Limbic Entertainment, Park Beyond is a futuristic amusement park builder set for a 2023 release on all next-gen platforms.

Lies of P

Seemingly inspired by Carlo Collodi’s Pinocchio, this dystopian steampunk game features epic combat by Neowiz and Round 8 Studios.

Set in the genre of action, role-playing video, adventure, and fighting game, Lies of P is set for release sometime in 2023 on all major platforms excluding the Nintendo Switch, but including Gamepass.

Phantom Hellcat

Coming out of a new studio, Ironbird, and published by All in! Games, Phantom Hellcat is a 3d hack-and-slash platformer game that sees the teen protagonist hunting down evil in a clockwork-steampunk setting.

There is currently no release window set for the game, but it will be available on all major platforms excluding Nintendo Switch.

Goat Simulator 3

The latest gameplay trailer for the iconic game showcased exactly how all the chaos of the new game will go down.

From Coffee Stain North, this multiplayer game has goats with costumes, goats with jetpacks, goats with cars, goats with magical paintbrushes, goats with hand gliders, and goats with laser beams for eyes and so much more chaos.

The game will be released on November 17th, 2022, on Epic Games and next-gen consoles.

Return to Monkey Island

Set for release on the 19th of September exclusively on Nintendo Switch and PC, Return to Monkey Island “features classic adventure game with modern swagger, clever puzzles & even-more-clever jokes, delightful art & dynamic music” and is a cute pirate adventure game coming out of Ron Gilbert, Terrible Toybox and Developer Digital.

Pre-order now and get a free horse armour set. Although in the game trailer we didn’t see any horses…

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Adapted from the 1988 movie of the same name, and set in 1988, Killer Klowns From Outer Space is a multi-player horror game by Good Shepherd Entertainment and Teravision Games coming in early 2023 to all major platforms, excluding Nintendo Switch.

Coming from the creative mind that brought us Friday the 13th multiplayer horror game, it appears to feature a very similar play style.

High on Life

Squanch Games (Justin Roiland – creator of Rick and Morty) brings us a first-person shooter with guns and other weapons that can talk. It’s just as weird and disturbing as you might think, but we can’t expect anything less coming out of these creators.

Play as a bounty hunter with talking weapons this December 13th, on PC, and Xbox consoles.

Moving Out 2

Following on from the adorable Moving Out, play local or online multiplayer with friends in this cute moving simulator.

It now seems that there will be other puzzles and game modes in the new game from SGM, DEVM Games and Team 17 in 2023, on all major platforms.

The Lord of the Fallen

A direct follow-up to 2014’s Lords of the Fallen from Hexworks Studio in association with CI Games explores this dark fantasy world. The new game feels like what would have been made if Dark Souls, Lord of the Rings, Doom and Diablo had a baby.

Coming only to next-gen consoles, the title is set for release sometime in 2023.

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Haemimont Games (creators of Surviving Mars) and Frontier Foundry have brought us a new planet survival simulator, but this time on an unknown “deadly alien world”.

Coming to PC in October 2022 in early access. Players will help a group of colonists survive.

Under The Waves

This beautiful game by Parallel Studios and Quantic Dreams didn’t share much in its trailer other than a showcase of underwater beauty and that it will be available in 2023 on all major platforms (as well as both Steam and Epic Games) and supporting ocean preservation with Surfrider Foundation Europe.

Sonic Frontiers

November 8th, 2022, brings us a new Sonic Game, Sonic Frontiers, where Sonic must face a new enemy as he tries to save his friends.

Available on all major consoles including the Nintendo Switch, there is an adventurer’s treasure box available with the pre-order of the game.

Atlas Fallen

This stunning game by Focus Entertainment and Deck 13 Interactive is a new action, fantasy RPG with a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats”, and plenty of sand gliding, sand-covered landscapes, and sand beasts. Lots and lots of sand.

This game is only coming to next-gen platforms when it is released sometime in 2023.

The Outlast Trials

Finally! A new update in the Outlast franchise, Red Barrels’ new game is its first multi-player in the franchise and is just as terrifying and gory as its predecessors.

Keep your eyes peeled for links for the closed beta period scheduled for October 28th to November 1st.

Moonbreaker

The latest creation from the Unknown Worlds (which gave us Subnautica) introduces “a new universe from the best-selling author Brandon Sanderson” that has been compared to a Hearthstone and XCOM mashup with miniatures that players can paint themselves in-game.

Coming to early access on steam on September 29th 2022, if turn-based strategy is your thing, this one will be for you.

Homeworld 3

Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Software have teamed up to bring us a multiplayer, real-time strategy simulation game that features space battles by big fleets.

The game will be coming out in the first half of 2023 and appears to be a PC-exclusive game.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Showcasing pre-alpha footage of the game, Deck Nine and Telltale games (made in their own engine, Telltale Tool) tell the story of a group of scavengers out in space and the horrors that they face in derelict ships, most of them just trying to get by.

The game is a graphic adventure game that will be coming out in the summer of 2023 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (so far).

Dorfromantik

This adorable and colourful strategy game by Toukana Interactive is a city-building puzzle game in which players place hexagonal tiles of various biomes to create an idyllic landscape.

The game will be released on Nintendo Switch on September 29th, 2022.

Scars Above

This science fiction action adventure by Prime Matter and Mad Head Games is an incredibly stunning story of first contact with extra-terrestrial life that appears above Earth. This incredible-looking game doesn’t have a release window yet but is coming to all major consoles excluding Nintendo Switch.

