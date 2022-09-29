One of the longest-standing fighting games of all time, King of Fighters, has not only released their 15th game this year but also an epic DLC adding new characters to the ranks of the tournament. It’s time to fight your way to the top, with the help of Team Samurai. Watch the King of Fighters 15: Team Samurai DLC trailer below.

King of Fighters 15

King of Fighters is a fighting game where players make their way through one of the largest martial arts tournaments, going back as far as 1994. Releasing a new game each year until around 2011, King of Fighters XV (King of Fighters 15) is the first game in the franchise since 2016.

“The King of Fighters – Only the world’s toughest fighters can duke it out in the largest martial arts tournament in the world. Though a mysterious being called Verse destroyed the KOF arena, its threat was quelled thanks to the brave efforts of the winning challengers. Time has passed since the closing of the tumultuous tournament, and the next KOF begins, backed by a new sponsor. Meanwhile, Chizuru Kagura senses something interfering with the seal of Orochi, otherwise known as Gaia’s Will. She teams up with Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami to join the KOF and investigate. Amidst these myriad motives, fighters resurrected after Vers’s defeat also join the fray. Once again, a storm is on the horizon…”

Upcoming DLC

SNK Global has just announced their latest DLC for their 2022 game King of Fighters 15: Team Samurai which invites three fighters from Samurai Showdown to join the ranks of the tournament. Bringing Hoahmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger to the game, SNK shared a trailer showcasing some of the gameplay elements and fighting mechanics that these three will bring to the game.

“DLC Team Samurai slices into The King of Fighters XV on October 4th! Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger from the hit fighter Samurai Showdown Heavy Slash their way into KOF XV!”

SNK Global Trailer

The King of Fighters 15: Team Samurai DLC trailer was shared on their official YouTube channel, showcasing the new characters, some of their famous moves, and their epic voice lines carrying them from Samurai Showdown into King of Fighters XV.

A skilled samurai and swordsman, Haohmaru slashes his way through his opponents, using his skill with his sword to help him through the tournament. Nakoruru, a shaman, is a skilled fighter in hand-to-hand combat who fights with the help of her eagle companion. Lastly, Darli Dagger, with the aesthetic of a pirate queen, fights with a massive cleaver that seems to change its shape to whatever she needs to win her fight. Together, the three make up Team Samurai.

There are a lot of fighting games out there that deal with making your way through a tournament, like Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, and possibly most famously, Tekken. Few have the heart and the story and a long-standing franchise like this one.

The game is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as PC. The King of Fighters 15: Team Samurai DLC will be available on October 4th, 2022.

Tell us, are you excited for the King of Fighters 15: Team Samurai DLC?