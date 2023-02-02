Samsung has just had its Galaxy Unpacked event on the 1st of February, 2023, where they unveiled their latest line-up for their Galaxy Book laptops, including three new fantastic devices. One of the laptops has been boasted to be its fasted laptop to date and could be the latest rival to the MacBook Pro, and it is the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Samsung’s fasted laptop to date has a ton of excellent features that are designed to empower its users to perform the demanding tasks in their life, from work projects to watching “rich and detailed content without loss of fidelity” and even being able to play high-spec games smoothly with its many assets. It also has a graphite-coloured chassis with a frame made from full aluminium to give you a light, sleek and flat design.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has a few options to choose between, like the 13th-gen Intel Core-i7 or Core-i9 processor. In addition, you can choose between 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and an Nvidia RTX GeForce 4070 or RTX 4050 graphics card, all to provide “studio-grade” graphics that will enhance a user’s experience with both creative projects and gaming.

It has a 16-inch 3K (2,880×1,800) resolution, with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, so you won’t need to worry about your fps with this laptop. This is also reportedly one of the first laptops to feature Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, a feature usually reserved only for its smartphone line-up but will now be coming to their laptops.

It isn’t just all visuals and graphics with this laptop. It also features state-of-the-art sound and mic features, including a quad-speaker system for clear sound regarding high notes and rich bass. It also has studio-quality dual microphones equipped with AI Noise Cancelling technology to “clearly capture your voice and reduce background noise.

Suppose you are a person that works from home and has to make regular video calls. In that case, this might be the laptop for you because it boasts an excellent Studio Mode, which makes you look your best at any time, with “improved visuals and lighting correction,” as well as some great features like eye contact correction and smoothing out any background you find yourself in.

The rest of the line-up includes the Premium Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro and the Convertible Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro has been confirmed to have the same audio and mic capabilities as the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Launch Date and Availability

These top-of-the-line laptops will be launching on the 22nd of February, 2023. Unfortunately, availability and pricing for South Africa have yet to be confirmed, but this doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Samsung has not officially sold its laptops in South Africa for several years now, so you would be fortunate to get your hands on one of these laptops here in South Africa. Hopefully, this is the year that this changes.

What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra?