If you are an Alien, Prometheus, or Alien vs Predator fan, you are in luck! Not only is there a TV series based on Alien in production at the moment, but there have been some recently leaked concept art images that show the world of the series being brought to life, bit by bit.

The upcoming Alien TV series by FX has been highly anticipated since its initial announcement and marks the first time that the franchise has moved into serial format. While Alien has been a popular franchise since its inception, spawning movies, video games (Alien Isolation), comics, and boardgames galore, it has never before been created in the form of a TV Series. Thankfully, FX saw this gap in the market and is about to deliver what hardcore fans are hoping will redeem the franchise.

It is hoped that production on the project will begin next year, it may be some time before we can expect any concrete updates or even the finished project to come out of FX, as it is expected that the CGI and VFX will take some time, despite notable effects studio Weta having signed on to handle the Alien effects.

That being said, there have been a slew of concept art that was created for the show to flesh out the creation of the world in the script to help actors and the whole creative team to picture the world they are making. AvP Galaxy revealed the first concept art from the series, and so far, it looks amazing.

First Concept Art

Three images were released, giving viewers a sneak peek into the world that we are all waiting so eagerly for. The images appear to be planned scenes that take place during the exposition and setup, the early part of the season. The Alien TV series images also allude to significant plot elements, as well as some important details that are generally present and canon within the franchise.

The first of the three images are of a destroyed Weyland-Yutani spaceship that has crashed in the middle of a city. The destroyed ship, the USCSS Maginot, is mostly dark and in disarray, cutting into the underground levels of the city and the ship itself. It was previously hinted that the series would not focus on the Weyland-Yutani corporation but rather take place in an unexplored corporation’s territory. This appears to be true as the city is controlled by the Prodigy Corporation, a rival of the Weyland-Yutani corporation that is also trying to unlock the secret to immortality.

The second image depicts two soldiers walking with flashlights within an industrial-looking room. It is there that they stumble upon unopened Xenomorph eggs in containers. Any Aliens fan knows what happens next, but this is usually the calm before the storm. Once the eggs are triggered, all hell breaks loose.

The third and final image shows an adult Xenomorph snatching someone inside a vertical shaft. Either they are falling, or they are out in space. It’s difficult to tell what order these images are meant to be in, but they are all standard for the start of any Alien adventure. Weyland-Yutani messes around with things that they shouldn’t be, find Xenomorph eggs, and the Xenomorph swarm begins.

Although the series is still very early in production and not much more has been shared, fans around the world are waiting patiently for one of their favourite franchises to finally become a series. Myself included!

