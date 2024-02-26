Summary:

**Shogun** is a 10-episode series adapted from James Clavell's 1975 book, set in feudal Japan and featuring political drama akin to Game of Thrones.

The series stars Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne, alongside notable cast members like Hiroyuki Sanada and Tadanobu Asano.

Shogun is not as fantastical as Game of Thrones but shares similarities in terms of political intrigue and war themes.

There are many pretenders and contenders to the next Game of Thrones throne. FX and Hulu will soon unveil their champion to challenge Westeros’ supremacy with Shogun, which will be released on the two streaming services on Feb 27, 2024. Early reviews are already praising it – with many calling it the next Game of Thrones.

RELATED: Wait, Will Jon Snow claim Drogon in the Snow series?

What is Shogun?

Shogun is a 10-episode series adapted from historical fiction novelist James Clavell’s 1975 book. Like the book, it plays fast and loose with the history of feudal Japan. So, don’t assume you’re watching accurate history onscreen. Clavell does use real historical characters like the English sailor William Adams, who visited Japan with a trading ship in 1600, but Clavell changed William’s name to John Blackthorne.

Cosmo Jarvis plays Blackthorne in the FX series alongside other prominent cast members: Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train) as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko, Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito and Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari.

Feudal Japan is the setting for a Game of Thrones-style political drama, which sees powerful Shogun Lord Yoshi Toranaga plot and scheme to crush his rivals. Toranaga sees the benefits of using the European Blackthorne as his emissary, who gets caught between various political factions and also becomes embroiled in forbidden love with the locals.

RELATED: Netflix’s Own Game of Thrones Is Right Under Its Nose

New Game of Thrones

There are similarities between the dynastic drama of Westeros and the Shogunate epoch in Japan during the 1100s and 1800s, but don’t think you’ll see Japanese dragons. Shogun is not as fantastical as Game of Thrones but does have similar political drama and war-mongering. James Clavell’s novel was criticised for sexualising and exoticising Japanese women, and Shogun might get the same critique, as it copies Game of Thrones’ lasciviousness.

Shogun is the second television series based on the book, with the first airing in 1980. The writers of the current series, husband and wife Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, had aspirations to match Game of Thrones in scope and grandeur as the series is FX’s most ambitious and expensive project yet. USA Today quotes FX Networks chief John Landgraf speaking on the Television Critics Association press tour, saying, “In my 20 years at FX, we’ve never undertaken an epic of this scale,” he said. “This is a long-gestating labour of love.”

FX hopes that Shogun can become the next Game of Thrones, which is a big ask, but perhaps it can; time will tell. Game of Thrones aired during the second golden age of television, and the landscape has drastically changed since then, with studios cutting costs and making less competitive series. Can Shogun capture viewers’ hearts and minds, fill the hole left by Game of Thrones, and become the next big hit on television?

When does ‘Shogun’ start on Hulu and FX?

The first two Shogun episodes premiere on Feb 27 on FX and Hulu. The remaining episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays until the finale on Apr 23. Shogun streams in more than 100 countries worldwide, including Japan, on Disney+.

RELATED: House of the Dragon Season 2 Leak Reveals A Dark Twist

What do you think about Shogun? Will you be tuning in?