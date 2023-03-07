Fans of the Star Wars franchise rejoice! The upcoming Star Wars projects will ignore the Sequel Trilogy, opening up new storylines and possibilities.

Star Wars is one of the most popular sci-fi franchises to date. It has plenty of loveable characters, a villain that is so iconic and memorable people recognise him even if they’ve never seen Star Wars and a soundtrack that’s just as much fun as its story. But unfortunately, even the best franchises make one or two mistakes, and for Star Wars, that mistake is the Sequels. The final trilogy in the Skywalker Saga held such promise and introduced us to characters that looked like they would take over in a memorable way. Then they killed Han Solo, changed Luke Skywalker’s character, completely ignored Finn’s character development and gave us a romance that was almost worse than Twilight. Fortunately, fans can rest easy knowing that the Sequel Trilogy probably won’t be mentioned in future Star Wars projects.

What Was So Bad About the Star Wars Trilogy?

The Force Awakens showed promise and introduced us to several new characters with enough presence to make the story theirs. Finn was a Stormtrooper who saw the horrors of war and defected, trying to get away from it. Even when beyond terrified of the First Order, nothing was stopping him from going into the belly of the beast to save Rey. Poe was an upbeat, mildly sarcastic pilot who did his best not to show fear even when face-to-face with a Sith lord. And Rey was a young sympathetic scrapper who was beginning to learn that she was meant for more than waiting around for parents that would never come.

Unfortunately, the following two films seemed to forget the character they’d introduced completely and followed a story that didn’t align with the previous movie. As a result, it was frustrating and disappointing for many Star Wars fans.

Jon Favreau about the Future of Star Wars

While promoting the third season of The Mandalorian, Favreau had some fantastic news for a large portion of the Star Wars fandom. He hinted that future projects would completely overlook the sequels:

“There’s definitely a conversation that’s going on. And also what happens after the Sequel Trilogy, because the Sequel Trilogy only takes place over the course of a few years. And it’s a big thing on the screen, and it’s very eventful. But it is a relatively brief moment in history over the course of the thousands of years that Star Wars takes place. And so what happens after it is interesting too, and I know that there’s some discussion, exploration going on about what happens after it.”

While this doesn’t mean that the sequel trilogy will be erased entirely, especially with The Mandalorian’s inclusion of creatures resembling Babu Frik, many Star Wars fans are still pleased with the news. The new Star Wars movies are set to be announced at Star Wars Celebration Europe, which is taking place over the Easter weekend (April 7 – 10).

What are your thoughts on the “ignoring the sequels” news?