With only a few days left until the return of Comic Con Africa, there has been plenty of buzz surrounding the event. Back for the first time in two years, there is a lot of excitement among fans, geeks, cosplayers, gamers and techies across South Africa. In addition to the announcements on celebrity appearances, there is also quite a bit of chatter in regard to special releases at the event. One such announcement is the release of the Funko Exclusives at Comic Con Africa 2022.

The List of Exclusives

Gammatek has announced the list of Funko Exclusives that will be available at Comic Con Africa. It includes an impressive lineup of 14 Funko Pop! figures. Each of these will be available at R350. The list of 14 figures is as follows:

MOTU – Laser Power He-Man JJK- Itadori w/ Slaughter Demon DBZ – Goku (Driving School) Justice League – Superman Naruto – Young Kakashi w/Charging Chidori Bambi with butterfly Gran Torino Lili and Stitch – Annoyed Stitch YS Spider-Man 2099 (WH) Sonic 1st Appearance Gloomy Bear (FLBD) Scary Face Jack Skellington Demon Slayer – Enmu Star Wars Joshua Tree

Additionally, Gammatek has also announced more great news for Funko Pop! collectors. It’ll also be running special promotions on previously-released figures, with R100 and R200 deals at the event. There are other special deals that will be available on the day, so visit the stand to check them out.

Gammatek welcomes all fans to check out its stand at E601 for all the Comic Con Africa 2022 exclusives and other deals. Or you can simply pop by to say “hi.”

Comic Con Africa 2022 is the fourth iteration of the event in Johannesburg. This year, it’ll be showcased at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in NASREC from 22-25 September 2022. The showpiece event is expected to draw in larger crowds over the four days than in previous years, along with more brands, VIPs and more.

If you weren’t lucky enough to win a pair of weekend passes to the event, you can still purchase your tickets on Howler.

If you’re unable to make the event, then you don’t have to worry. The Funko Exclusives will also be available online via the Gammatek website during the course of the event this weekend.

Zev Cherniak from Gammatek, the distributor of Funko to South Africa had this to say about the upcoming exclusives and Comic Con Africa 2022:

“We’re very excited for Comic Con Africa’s return after 2 years and have amazing exclusives to showcase to the Funko Funatics. Funko gives everybody the opportunity to collect a tangible representation of something that they have a passion for. It is a hobby and a means to connect with like-minded individuals through Pop-culture.”

Which of the Funko Exclusives are you keen to get your hands on at Comic Con Africa 2022?