Rumors abound regarding the potential inclusion of Tom Cruise in the upcoming Fast 11 film, collaborating with Vin Diesel’s Fast and the Furious franchise as the formidable antagonist. These murmurs hint at a thrilling alliance, setting the stage for Cruise’s compelling portrayal as the next nefarious force to reckon with. But is it true?

RELATED: Top Gun 3 Starring Tom Cruise Doesn’t Seem Very Likely

Sometimes, the stars align in such a way that even the most unlikely of coincidences could mean that fans will soon get one of the most unforgettable film experiences they’ve ever seen. This unlikely coincidence involves Tom Cruise, Vin Diesel, Ludacris, dozens of high-octane cars, and the upcoming Fast 11 movie.

The ever-expanding, fast-driving world of Fast and Furious is rapidly coming to a close, with a tentative last entry slated for 2025. Fast 11 will mark the end of a two-part finale beginning with this year’s Fast X, the penultimate entry in the series. We’ll finally see Toretto ride one last time into the sunset – but we still don’t know who was chasing him throughout the franchise’s undoubtedly epic conclusion.

That said, a recent pic has fans coming up with all sorts of potential fan theories, and they all involve the one and only Tom Cruise. The man has become synonymous with hardcore action flicks thanks to his bombastic history of Mission Impossible films. However, if the rumours are true, Cruise could soon be coming to the Fast and Furious universe, most likely as the ultimate villain in the series.

Tom Cruise’s Villain in Fast 11

After Jason Momoa’s energetic villain in Fast X, we’d need someone with the acting chops of Tom Cruise to top him in Fast 11, so the premise of him joining the cast makes perfect sense.

The reason why fans are coming up with these hypotheses has to do with a picture posted on Vin Diesel’s Instagram profile. In the photo, Diesel appears alongside his Fast and Furious co-star, Ludacris – and also with Tom Cruise. The “Winner’s Circle,” as Ludacris called it, has sparked comments from all over the internet, both in support and opposing the idea of Cruise joining the massively popular franchise.

Both Diesel and Cruise are preparing to release some huge blockbusters this summer season, with Fast X and Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One among the most awaited films coming this season.

As much as we’d like to see Cruise joining Toretto and his Family on the big screen, the truth is that there’s still no info on whether or not he’ll be joining the cast of Fast 11.

RELATED: How Tom Cruise Stopped An Actor From Playing Wolverine

Could The Rumours Be False?

The most likely scenario is that the photo was just a publicity op between actors who share a common love for bombastic action setpieces in their films. The fact that they happened to meet at the F1 Miami Grand Prix just adds more fuel to the fire that this might be some publicity for a Fast and Furious film, but that hasn’t been confirmed in any way.

Still, it would be something else to see someone of Cruise’s calibre joining the Fast and Furious family. After all, the series has starred its fair share of big names in its more than two decades in theatres. Considering Cruise’s love for practical effects and insane, death-defying stunts, it’s surprising to see that he hasn’t joined this franchise yet.

Finally, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two releases in 2024, while Fast 11 will hit theatres sometime around 2025. This leaves Cruise open for a year to film his scenes in Fast 11, making it all the more likely that he could appear in the series finale in some capacity. We can only hope that Fast and Furious enables cruise control pretty soon!

RELATED: Oblivion 2: Tom Cruise’s Best Sci-Fi Film Needs A Sequel

TL;DR There are rumours floating around that Tom Cruise could be the next big bad for the upcoming Fast and the Furious movie.

There are even some pictures that might support the rumours, but there is also a lot of evidence that doesn’t.

There is a gap in Tom Cruise’s schedule before Fast 11 is set to come out, so the possibility is still there.

Do you want to see Tom Cruise as the ultimate bad guy in Fast 11?