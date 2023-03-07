After the pretty successful premiere of Free Guy in 2021, which told the story of an NPC in a fictional game world who became aware of his existence, the studio responsible is being pushed for a sequel. So naturally, the news about this made everyone excited. Well, everyone except for the leading actor, Ryan Reynolds. It seems that he isn’t too keen on a sequel, and the reason why seems simple but might run a little deeper than the surface.

Free Guy 2

It was confirmed around March last year that a Free Guy sequel was in the works. This was confirmed by both Ryan Reynolds, the lead actor, and the film’s director, Shawn Levy. However, during the confirmation of the film, there were no details about when we could expect the sequel, and that’s because they said they wanted to take their time on it and make sure that it was something special.

All seems good and well, right? But, unfortunately, there is a little more trouble in paradise than anyone expected. Just a little while ago, at UK’s Just for Laughs comedy festival, Reynolds was asked about any progress on the sequel. But, unfortunately, he had some very…choice words to share with the audience. While he admits there is a lot of potential in a follow-up story for Guy, he asks everyone why the world is so obsessed with sequels and why a good movie can’t just be a ‘one-and-done’.

“It’s OK to just do a movie and have it kick ass, and then everyone goes home. I would love it. But also, like, does everything f***ing have to be a sequel? So, you know, there’s a bit of a push and pull there, resisting the urge to just immediately say, ‘Ohh, doing a sequel will validate the first one.’ No, the first movie validates the first one, and then you can leave it at that.”

A Deeper Meaning To The Lack of Enthusiasm

Please take this idea with a pinch of salt because the only one who can tell us what Ryan Reynolds thinks is the man himself. However, his words have sparked some thoughts, and it’s difficult not to see some similarities with other prominent actors in the industry. There is a lot of fatigue experienced by actors who find themselves attached to big franchises.

Some other prominent Marvel actors have recently mentioned feeling trapped in a big franchise and wanting to branch out before they get type-cast in their roles forever. For example, Zoe Saldana recently discussed just how tired she was since she has been attached to three long-running franchises for a long time, that being Avatar (and Avatar: The Way of Water), Guardians of the Galaxy, and her guest appearances in a few of the Avengers movies.

Dave Bautista has also recently mentioned that once he is done with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, he will most likely be exiting the Marvel franchises to pursue more varied work. At this point, a good actor can’t escape being attached to a long-running movie or TV series like Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. Still, many are starting to see more out there to explore and want to be kept from being tied down forever.

The odds are that we will still get a sequel due to the high demand for it. Actors like Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howrey, Ryan Reynolds, and Taika Waititi will most likely return for it. Still, it would need some time so that the actors can get past this intense franchise fatigue they are experiencing.

