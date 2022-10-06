Soccer team Crewe Alexandra headed into a football game against Carlisle this last week on the back foot after their top scorer suffered an Xbox injury. Seriously.

Everyone makes fun of soccer players for playing up their injuries, which can, unfortunately, lead to a ‘the boy who cried wolf’ situation where the general public doesn’t take the players’ injuries seriously. It’s even more difficult to do so when they are injured in very unlikely ways that would seem unbelievable.

Crewe Alexandra’s 26-year-old striker Courtney Baker-Richardson is the latest in extremely odd injuries after tweaking his leg while playing on his Xbox at home. His coach, Alex Morris, implied that the injury was a symbol of the luck that the team had been having.

“Alex Morris says the freak nature of Courtney Baker-Richardson’s sums up Crewe Alexandra’s luck this season.” – Crewe Alexandra (@crewalexfc) tweeted on October 3, 2022.

“He did it in an innocuous way, which is about right for us with injuries at the moment,” the coach said. “He did it playing on his Xbox. Dropped his leg on the sofa and tweaked it.” The coach said that it seemed the player had somehow managed to compound a pre-existing injury. “It’s an area of his body where he’s had issues before. There’s nothing we can do about it, but he’s having treatment and hopefully, it settles down.”

Some of the Strangest Injuries in Soccer

There have been a string of really odd injuries that soccer players have suffered over the years. For example, the legendary Irish striker Robbie Keane reportedly ruptured the cartilage in his knee by reaching for his TV remote. Versatile Arsenal’s Steve Morrow was in an incident that ended with a broken collar bone after falling off Tony Adam’s shoulders while celebrating the north London club’s League Cup final win in 1993. One of the oddest ones was when Premier League veteran Alan Wright had to go for treatment for a nagging knee injury that was exacerbated by stretching his leg to reach the accelerator of his Ferrari. The car was sold shortly after.

While this wouldn’t hinder the soccer player’s ability to play too much, one of the most graphic injuries in soccer history was when Paulo Diogo ripped off the tip of his finger after climbing up on a barrier to celebrate a goal when his wedding ring got caught on the fence and ripped his finger. That’s why we don’t wear jewellery while we play sports, kids.

Of course, none of those are anything like footballer Courtney Baker-Richardson’s Xbox injury. That’s definitely something new and different.

Crewe Alexandra

Baker-Richardson is Crewe Alexandra’s leading scorer, having scored six goals during their 10 league games. Because of his latest injury, he was forced to miss his team’s last match playing against Carlisle United. During the match, the team failed to score any points, but luckily for them, the match was a draw at 0-0.

12th in the League Two table, and having only scored one victory since mid-August. Being knocked out of a match because of an injury is never a nice thing, no matter how odd the source of the injury might be. Hopefully, Baker-Richardson’s injury will heal up quickly so that he can get back to scoring for his team.

What are your thoughts on this bizarre Xbox injury?