News has just emerged that Henry Cavill will finally be returning to the DC Universe as The Man of Steel, but right on the heels of this news came the unfortunate reality that the actor can’t be in two places at once. One of his other projects will have to suffer for his return, and it appears that project is the fan favourite fantasy series, The Witcher. He will be handing over the mantle to someone else. Of course, with Henry Cavill’s exit, fans have decided that they’re now going to boycott Netflix’s The Witcher.

Henry Cavill Leaving The Witcher As Geralt of Rivia

It was just happily announced that The Witcher has been renewed for a fourth season, but with the news came an unfortunate revelation. It appears that Henry Cavill won’t be playing the beloved Geralt of Rivia for that season and that the show will be moving forward without him, replacing him as the lead. The show must go on, right?

Cavill is to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth and appears to think that his understudy will do marvellously in the role. Taking to Instagram to post on his account, The Witcher star said:

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and swords for Season four. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Needless to say, the internet is in a panic.

Calls For Boycotts

After hearing the news, more and more tweets and Instagram posts have been emerging, berating the change and calling for fans to boycott The Witcher so that they can get the show to reverse this change and get Henry Cavill back. There have been comments like:

“Boycott The Witcher bring Henry Cavill back.”

“The f***!!! DON’T REPLACE HENRY CAVILL! HE IS GERALT! HE KNOWS HIS CHARACTER MORE THAN ANYONE ELSE!”

“DON’T REPLACE HIM WITH LIAM HEMSWORTH. THIS IS RIDICULOUS! I will so boycott The Witcher if they replace Henry Cavill. How can they replace him?”

“Alright, we boycott The Witcher. Actually so livid.”

Although Liam Hemsworth is a great actor, and will likely do a great job of portraying the character in his own right, according to GamingBible, he simply, “Suffers from the unfortunate disadvantage of not being internet darling and perpetual nerd thirst trap Henry Cavill,” and I don’t think that can be said any better.

For now, it looks like the Hunger Games actor has a lot of convincing to do to get the internet to calm down and accept the transition, but Netflix was kind of just hoping that people would go along with it. Clearly, this was an overestimation of their fans’ love for the series, and an underestimation of their love for Cavill.

Luckily, fans will still be seeing their favourite actor in the third season of The Witcher before this transition is made, and it remains to be seen how many of the fans will stick to their guns and truly boycott the fourth season now that Henry Cavill is gone.

