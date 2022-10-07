The couple who put together this amazing floating Stranger Things display definitely wins Halloween for the year.

Halloween has always been a time for costumes, props, and good spooky fun. Some parts of the world aren’t as serious about celebrating or decorating for Halloween, but one country that really works hard at it is America. A couple in Chicago made a beautiful display of their house, just for some of their neighbours to ruin the fun. Luckily, we can follow along their journey through social media to see what is happening with their imaginative display.

Epic Stranger Things House

Chicago residents Dave and Audry Appel take Halloween (and probably Stranger Things) very seriously. Owners of the @Horrorprops account on TikTok and @horrorpropsdave on Instagram, the two clearly have a huge fascination with horror props and Halloween. It seems that after watching Stranger Things season 4, the couple were inspired to turn their home into the Upside Down, creating an epic Stranger Things display.

Complete with vines covering the home and spires containing husks just like in the Vecna’s mindscape, their home definitely looks terrifying. The highlight of the display, however, is the levitating Max Mayfield at the centre, which looks so authentic it could be right out of the show. It looks like they were allowing people to visit the couple’s home and take pictures with the epic display, as neighbours and fans of the show flocked to their home to take pictures with the fantastic Max lookalike.

Might Have To Take It Down

Unfortunately, there will always be someone ready to spoil the fun, and after a neighbour complained about the display, the whole thing was nearly taken down for good. When other neighbours and fans of the show heard that they were planning to take the display down to appease the complaints, they flooded their comments with support asking them not to take down their floating Stranger Things Halloween display.

“Yesterday, we were planning our tear down. Today, we woke up to a flood of overwhelming support telling us to wait. Talking with the local Police Department, [other] neighbours, the association, [and] community leaders, we’ve made unreal progress,” the couple shared on their various platforms. “Wednesday, Oct 5th is an important day. We are not going to let 1 crazy neighbour ruin the fun for the amazing families and Stranger Things fans who have visited.” It seems that they are determined not to let the fun end, saying “we just want to let you know. We haven’t given up yet.”

Fans have been encouraged to hold off on visiting the floating Stranger Things Halloween display until they have made the final update on the situation, and have settled everything with their neighbours. “Please hold off visiting if you can. We want the dust to settle. We will be live on TikTok, Oct 5th (@Horrorprops) with the final update. Wish us luck!!”

Hopefully the couple will be able to keep their display up for a while longer, after all, the neighbours will probably only have to contend with it until the end of Halloween.

Do you think that they should have taken down the Stranger Things Halloween display?