Some on-set photos have leaked to the world-wide-web of Dakota Johnson as the stunning Madame Web.

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has been nothing short of controversial. Sometimes called ‘The Spider-Man Universe without Spider-Man’, they have started lining up their next few movies on the roster. After the lukewarm reception of both Venom and its sequel Venom: Let there be Carnage, and how Morbius was obliterated by both critics and fans alike, it’s a wonder that Sony isn’t being a little more cautious with their movie making.

It seems like either Sony isn’t aware of the criticism their movies have garnered, or they really don’t care, because they are continuing to release new films without pause. Perhaps this is for the best, however, as having a production studio that is making content because that’s what they want to do is one of the most enjoyable and authentic ways to produce captivating entertainment.

Sony is currently working on producing two more films in the Spider-Man Universe without Spider-Man: Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web. While the Aaron Taylor Johnson-led villain movie Kraven the Hunter has already finished filming and is arguably in its final stages of production, Madame Web has only just started its journey taking the first few steps in front of the camera.

A leaked low-res set video previously did its rounds showcasing lead actress Dakota Johnson in the titular role for Madame Web. More leaks indicated that the story for her movie would be set within New York City in the early 2000s. Spider-Man, Venom, and Morbius were all set in New York City as well, tying all of the movies into the same universe at the very least.

Official Set Photos

While not leaked, some official set photos were released and shared on Twitter thanks to @MarvelCrave, showing the How to Be Single actress in a striking leather jacket, black shirt and some jeans, climbing out of a taxi in NYC. In more photos, she can be seen wearing the same outfit, except for a grey shirt in place of her black one.

There isn’t much to gain from the photos alone unless you are an avid fan and can understand the references present. Many of those loyal fans will appreciate Johnson’s Leather jacket, which is true to the Julia Carpenter iteration of the lead character. The question that fans are now asking is when they will be able to see photos and receive updates on other characters who will be starring in the show such as Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria, Emma Roberts from Scream Queen and most recently Adam Scott from Severance.

Mais fotos de Dakota no último sábado (23/07), no set de 'Madame Web' em Chelsea, Massachusetts. (2) #DakotaJohnson #MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/QxUHmoAksf — Central Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan (@Info_DJJD) July 26, 2022

After the hot, cold, and lukewarm release history that Sony has going for itself, fans have absolutely no idea what to expect from both Kraven the Hunter and more specifically Madame Web which many fans think is a silly concept to develop. With our main hopes lying in the movie being better than its vampire predecessor, Madame Web will be open for viewing (and criticism) in theatres on October 6, 2023.

What do you think about the new set photos of Dakota Johnson as Madame Web?