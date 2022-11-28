What is incredible about this new PlayStation freebie is that it is totally free. Many of their ‘free’ items are only available for players with a PlayStation Plus subscription of some respect. This only requirement is that the player has either a PlayStation 4 or a PlayStation 5. Please keep reading to find out the free item and how to get it.

RELATED: PlayStation Won’t Be Making Cross-Gen Games Moving Forward

Ratchet & Clank 20th Anniversary

Sony is now celebrating the 20th anniversary of one of the most extensive series on their platform, Ratchet & Clank, which came out two decades ago on the PlayStation 2. The game series is an action platformer and third-person shooter game that take place in a series of sci-fi settings, following the adventures of Ratchet, a feline humanoid character known as a Lombax – who happens to be a mechanic, and Clank, a small sentient Zoni robot that is considered “defective.”

The two travel the universe, saving everyone from evil forces that consistently threaten the universe. The game is famously known for its many unique, over-the-top, and exotic weapons and gadgets for players to toy around with, a common concept in Insomniac Games. The game was an instant hit when it first came out on the PlayStation 2 and has spawned many sequels. The most recent sequel is Rift Apart, now available on the PlayStation 5.

A Special Model Of Ratchet

When they reached the milestone, the company decided to bring a ton of classic PlayStation 3-era Ratchet & Clank games to players with PlayStation Plus. Many of us don’t consider this a freebie because you have to have PlayStation Plus to get it, and you only have it. At the same time, you remain subscribed to the service. So, where is the actual freebie?

There is also now a free digital collectable available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players. All they have to do is play any of the games on whichever relevant console they own. Once in the game, players have to head to PlayStation Stars to claim a unique model of Ratchet.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t really seem like much. Still, Sony has decided to give their players anything that is free and doesn’t require a subscription to unlock is a step in a really great direction. Could this mean that Sony might start offering their players more opportunities for free collectables? One could only hope.

Insomniac Games have yet to announce the future of Ratchet & Clank, whether or not we can expect another sequel to the long-running series. Luckily, we know that the game studio is busy with a lot of work on two high-profile Marvel games right now. Therefore, we can assume that the lack of news about everyone’s favourite Lombax is due mainly to the studio being busy and not that we have to worry about their bright future.

RELATED: Microsoft Claims It Lost The Xbox VS PlayStation War, Which Is Finally Over

If you are thinking about picking up the PlayStation freebie, let us know what you think about it.