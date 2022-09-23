Ted Lasso is a show about an American football coach, who is given the task of coaching a British soccer team despite his lack of knowledge on the sport. He faces a couple of difficulties along the way, but he takes them all on with biscuits and plenty of optimism. Fans of the show were over the moon when FIFA announced both the coach, Ted Lasso, and his beloved team, AFC Richmond, would be part of FIFA 23.

No one is more excited about the announcement than Jason Sudeikis himself, who said in a press release that of the many special moments he’s experienced in his career so far, this one has been “among the best of them.” He has been a dan of EA Sports’ FIFA for a long time and this is a “dream come true” for himself and “the rest of the fellas.” He loves that the show is enjoyed by so many and is excited that the fans are getting the opportunity to “play with, play as, and even play against their favourite AFC Richmond characters.”

Sudeikis made the announcement from the show’s official Twitter account, with a photo of him being digitally scanned and a caption that hinted at it being for an upcoming video game, that reads as follows:

“Look out Mario! You’re not the only pixelated man with a moustache who never knows where the tube is taking him…”

FIFA’s response of an eyes emoji, was an even further hint at the project.

Brett Goldstein, the actor who plays Roy Kent, spoke about how cool it was to be in FIFA 23 and how he can’t wait to beat his nephew in the game while playing as his Ted Lasso character.

How Will the Team Fit Into the Game?

While plenty of fans are excited to play as their favourite team and even decided to get into FIFA because of the show, some are concerned with how AFC Richmond is going to fit into the game, given that they are an entirely fictional team.

Players should be able to select Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as a usable manager in FIFA 23‘s Career mode and while AFC Richmond won’t be in the Premier League, they will be available in the Rest of the World section and playable in Kick off, Online Friendlies and Seasons, and even in Career mode.

EA have gone so far as to include a number of team items including “kits, tifos, manager items, and other content” all of which will be “available to unlock across FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) and Pro Club where applicable.” Even the Nelson Road stadium is being added.

We’re excited to see the incorporation of AFC Richmond and their coach into the game and it’ll be interesting to see what FIFA decides to do in further renditions of the game.

FIFA 23 is set to launch on 30 September, though those that pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition will be receiving it on the 27th.

How do you feel about the addition of Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond in FIFA 23?