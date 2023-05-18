With unparalleled charisma, Jason Momoa effortlessly seizes control of the silver screen in Fast X, imprinting a lasting impression upon the hearts of audiences. Yet, the lingering question remains: Does his exceptional performance suffice to elevate this latest instalment from mediocrity?

In the previous thrilling chapter of the Fast and Furious saga, Fast 9, Dom and his fearless but comedic crew encountered a mysterious long-lost sibling, ventured off into the vastness of space, defied gravity with exceptional car tricks, resurrected previously dead cast members, avoided explosions and pushed the boundaries of performance with a fleet of vintage cars scattered across exotic corners of the globe. It was the stuff that gave way to thousands of memes across the internet.

Banking $726.2 million amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, F9 was considered a huge success. It’s no surprise then that the latest instalment attempts to capture all these elements again. Everything that worked before is regurgitated in Fast X (or Fast and the Furious 10), unfortunately, with much less success. Despite Jason Momoa’s mesmerizing ability to captivate the audience in every scene he graces, this latest offering falls short of attaining a truly extraordinary status.

In this thrilling instalment, we find Dominic “Dom” Toretto (played by the incomparable Vin Diesel) relentlessly pursued by the wrathful Dante (embodied by the fiercely intense Jason Momoa). Dante’s seething vengeance stems from the demise of his father, Hernan Reyes (portrayed by Joaquim de Almeida), at the hands of Dom in the adrenaline-fueled escapades of Fast Five (2011). As if that weren’t enough, Dom also managed to pilfer Dante’s family fortune, adding insult to injury. Dante has patiently awaited his opportunity to unleash his retribution, meticulously devising plans to dismantle Dom’s crew and inflict harm upon his beloved family, most notably his son, Brian Marcos (Leo Abelo Perry).

Fast X serves as the electrifying inaugural chapter of a monumental three-part conclusion to the phenomenally popular Fast and the Furious franchise. An illustrious ensemble of longstanding icons has returned to join the uproarious chaos, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Statham, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, and Charlize Theron.

Alongside them, we are treated to remarkable additions. There’s Brie Larson as Tess, Mr. Nobody’s daughter, who feels oddly out of place here.

Daniela Melchior is Isabel, a Brazilian street racing prodigy. Her presence in the film culminates in a poignant encounter with Vin Diesel’s character, Dom. It’s perhaps the only emotional moment in the entire film.

Then there’s also the enigmatic Alan Ritchson as Aimes, the newly appointed leader of Mr. Nobody’s Agency, whose disdain for both Tess and Dom is palpable.

Lastly, Rita Moreno graces the screen as the enchanting Abuelita Toretto, Dom’s wise and indomitable grandmother.

If nothing else, Fast X boasts a lot of star power. Regrettably, this becomes a double-edged sword as the abundance of star power leads to an intense battle for coveted moments on the screen. While we’re served exciting moments with all the players, as expected, it is the riveting collision between Momoa and Diesel that truly ignites the flames of intrigue. Most of the side missions here are simply breaks in the action to provide comic relief or to draw out the inevitable conclusion.

But not all of it works, either. Not all the humour from Roman Pearce, Tej Parker, Ramsey, and Han Lue lands. Neither do the moments with Jakob Toretto, Mia Toretto, Tess, Little Nobody, Magdalene “Queenie” Ellmanson-Shaw and Cipher. Perhaps, the only exception is the brief cameo by Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw — I say cameo because he has less than 10 minutes of screentime here.

Critiquing a Fast and the Furious film may appear superfluous, for it is an undeniable truth that regardless of the critics’ sentiments toward the craftsmanship behind the production, hordes of eager moviegoers will undeniably flock to see the film on the release date. The ardent fanbase yearns for the inclusion of delightfully cheesy one-liners and grandiose action sequences that defy all logic. Rest assured, there’s plenty of that in Fast X. It’s filled to the brim with every ridiculous trope that the franchise has made popular over the years. Expect a lot more memes.

Nonetheless, an undeniable sentiment lingers within me—a notion that the franchise is gradually losing its vigour. In the absence of fresh concepts to surpass their predecessors, it is inevitable that the franchise will eventually reach a standstill. Perhaps, in this light, it is fortuitous that Fast X emerges as the initial instalment of a trinity, serving as the final chapter in the saga. Unless that crossover with Jurassic World actually happens, of course. I’m sure I speak for the general audience when I say that I’m still crossing my fingers and toes for that encounter.

Having stated all of this, I must confess that I would gladly part with my hard-earned cash for the opportunity to witness Jason Momoa’s mesmerizing portrayal of Dante again.