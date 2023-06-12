In the eyes of most Pirates of the Caribbean fans, there’s only one person who could ever play the role of everyone’s favourite tipsy buccaneer: Johnny Depp. In more ways than we could count, Depp became the face of the entire Pirates franchise, his charisma singlehandedly bringing the swashbuckling genre back to life for a few years. Now, fans want Jack Depp to play Captain Jack Sparrow in a prequel film for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

As we all know by now, Johnny Depp has hit a bit of a tumultuous time in his life these past few years. The legal battle with Amber Heard proved devastating for his acting career – even as his loyal fans proved their unwavering support to the man many consider one of the best actors of his generation.

Still, even though the whole affair has essentially fizzled out in recent months, the consequences of it certainly haven’t. Disney has effectively cut ties with Depp, announcing they would release a new Pirates of the Caribbean film starring Margot Robbie. That project, however, also met with some difficulties, as news of its cancellation, resurrection, and re-cancellation has been going around since last November.

Fans want Jack Depp to be Jack Sparrow

With the future of the Pirates franchise sailing uncertain waters, some fans propose that there might be a way for the House of Mouse to reintroduce the franchise’s most beloved character with a new actor – and still keep it all in the family. Why not show some of Jack Sparrow’s dubious past, and have Jack Depp, Johnny’s son, play the part?

The idea makes perfect sense. Though Jack still hasn’t seen much action as an actor, the resemblance with his father is just enough to turn him into a believable younger version of Jack Sparrow. The fact that we’d be getting a prequel movie could also mean that we could re-introduce some other beloved characters, like Barbossa and the original Davey Jones, in some capacity.

Having Jack Depp play the part of Captain Jack Sparrow would also constitute an act of poetic justice. After all, Johnny Depp nicknamed his son after the character he loved so much to play. Seeing Jack play the character he was essentially born to play would no doubt be an honor to him – not to mention a meteoric boost to his acting career, should he pursue one.

The Future of Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates of the Caribbean‘s lore is surprisingly deep for a franchise based on a theme park ride. Among the gods, myths, and legends that inhabit the world of Pirates, perhaps Jack Sparrow might be one of the most mysterious of them all. A pirate who has cheated death more times than one could count, and has an unnatural amount of luck on his side deserves a chance to tell his story. A prequel film – or even a prequel series – would offer Pirates a chance to become so much more than it already is.

As we eagerly await the release of the next chapter in this epic saga, we might have to consider the possibility of a Pirates film without Captain Jack Sparrow, seeing as how Disney seems hellbent on erasing him from anything Pirates related. In all honesty, would that film even work, especially with fans of the original franchise? That’s a question that we might soon have to answer.

Do you want to see Jack Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow?