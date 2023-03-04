With rumours swirling about the new movie, fans are campaigning for Hailee Steinfeld to portray Gwen Stacy in Sony and Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man 4.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld Will Be Playing Kate Bishop In Marvel’s Hawkeye Series

Hailee Steinfeld has become a big part of the Marvel universe in the last couple of years. In the MCU, she plays the optimistic and loyal Kate Bishop, the other half of the Hawkeye duo that keeps Clint Barton from drinking too much coffee. In the Spider-verse, she plays Gwen Stacy, the sharp-witted spider-person with an epic haircut and enough sass to run you into the ground. After watching her play both characters and seeing how dynamic of an actress she is across all screens, fans have called for Hailee Steinfeld to play the live-action version of Gwen Stacy in the currently unnamed Spider-Man 4.

RELATED: The Amazing Spider-Man 3: Gwen Stacy Would Return As Carnage

How Gwen Stacy Would Fit into Spider-Man 4

After Peter Parker got everyone back to their own universe by having the world forget he exists in what is possibly one of the most significant sacrifices the character has ever made for the MCU, the characters and audience assumed all the multiverse problems were solved. Boy, were we wrong.

Through the combined efforts of the Loki duo, Wanda Maximoff and Kang, the multiverse is more of a mess than ever before, and it’s starting to get confusing. However, with all the chaos, it wouldn’t be difficult to spin the idea that the Spider-verse has begun to make its way into the MCU.

Gwen Stacy has already developed a habit of jumping from universe to universe to hang out with miles and the other Spider-people, so she would be one of the few characters not weirded out by seeing more than one version of herself.

There’s already plenty of fan art of Hailee Steinfeld as her animated character, so it isn’t too difficult to imagine her swinging around while helping Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

RELATED: Top 10 Female Superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

Who Else Could Play the Live-Action Version of Gwen Stacy in the MCU?

Given that Steinfeld is already playing Kate Bishop she might not be able to play the live-action version of Gwen, no matter how brilliantly she voices her. However, this is an easily solved problem as there are already a few other actresses that could very easily take on the role of Gwen Stacy.

There have been several names bouncing around the internet, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Sabrina Carpenter and even China Anne McClain. One or two even suggested Peyton List, who proved her talent more than once in Cobra Kai, Elle Fanning.

All the actresses are incredibly talented, and I can see each bringing their unique spin to the character and bouncing off nicely against Tom Holland’s slightly more awkward Spider-Man. Still, one actress could bring tears to people’s eyes.

After watching her getting her neck unceremoniously snapped in what has got to be one of the saddest deaths in Marvel history, it would be great to see Emma Stone come back on screen and shine as Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man 4. We might not get a heart-wrenching reunion between her and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker, but seeing her swinging around and helping save the day would be fun.

RELATED: Spider-Man 4: What’s Happening With The Next Spider-Man Film?

TL;DR Fans want Hailee Steinfeld to play the live-action version of Gwen Stacy.

It’s not a difficult concept to imagine, especially since she already plays the character.

Several other actresses, especially Emma Stone, could do an excellent job with the character.

Would you like to see Hailee Steinfeld play a live-action version of Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 4?