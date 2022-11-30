There’s been a lot of talk about a Zorro reboot lately. Some have discussed a TV series, and others want a new movie with Antonio Banderas handing the sword over to a young actor. But who would that be? Personally, we think Diego Luna would make a great Zorro.

Since 1919, the legendary swashbuckler known as Zorro has been coming into and out of popular culture through various media. One thing that remains true about every iteration of the character is that he’s always been portrayed by actors who mastered the art of portraying a person with great presence and a certain air of mystery.

While some long-time Zorro fans will surely remember Guy Williams as the man behind the mask, younger fans might be better acquainted with Antonio Banderas’ portrayal of Zorro in his 1998 film version of The Mask of Zorro. For many fans who grew up watching Williams’ legendary portrayal, Banderas became a more than worthy successor to the character on the big screen.

Now, the promise of a new Zorro production has sparked the discussion of who should inherit the role of Zorro for future generations of fans. While there are many names that could be mentioned in this regard, it seems clear that Diego Luna would make an excellent choice for this particular role. He’s got all of the characteristics of a truly dynamic performer who can handle both comedy and drama, which are all the markings of a classic swashbuckling hero.

The Mexican actor began his career on stage and later went on to star in a number of successful films such as Y Tu Mama También (2001) and Elysium (2013). More recently, however, Luna has received widespread critical acclaim for his work in the latest Star Wars show, Andor. He reprises his role from Rogue One, which might be the best film to come out of the Disney era of Star Wars.

Word of Diego Luna playing Zorro is nothing new — as far back as 2013, there were rumours about his possible involvement in a new Zorro project. While those rumours never came to fruition, this time around they seem much more likely to materialize. After all, Luna has become the de facto poster boy for Star Wars and, more importantly, Disney+. Casting him as Zorro would make perfect sense from a marketing standpoint. Not only does he have the acting chops to do so but his recent popularity makes it easy for viewers to recognize him right away when he pops onto the screen.

Luna’s not the only actor who could potentially take on the role of Zorro in a film or television series — at least not according to a certain actor who’s closely related to the character. Antonio Banderas himself has voiced his opinion on who should become the next Zorro, and it’s certainly an… interesting pick.

Which Hispanic actor does Banderas believe would be perfect to pay Zorro? Well, none other than Tom Holland, of course. The two actors recently shared the screen in the Uncharted live-action film, which could explain why he picked Holland for this role.

Still, I wholeheartedly believe that Diego Luna would make one of the best Zorro actors we’ve ever had. Both in looks and in acting ability, he’s the obvious choice.

