Shin Kamen Rider is a Japanese superhero film produced in celebration of the original TV series and manga’s 50th anniversary. The upcoming movie is one of many annual iterations. It will follow the story of Takeshi Hongo, the first Kamen Rider and one of the only people that managed to escape Shocker’s brainwashing with his sanity and morals intact. It was written and directed by Hideaki Anno and will be the third reboot tokusatsu series he has adapted, following Shin Ultraman and Shin Godzilla. According to the trailer, Shin Kamen Rider is set to release in the U.S. at the end of May. After the film was released in Japan last month, a new trailer dropped for it.

What Happened in the New Trailer?

The trailer opens with Takeshi Hongo calling himself Kamen Rider. He starts working with Ruriko Modorikawa, who assists him in his war against SHOCKER, who they learn the truth about from the Public Security Intelligence Agency (PSIA).

We are then panned through a couple of battle sequences, which show him riding through a tunnel while getting shot at and kicking an enemy in mid-air. We then hear the evil organisation’s name and see a few mutated enemies, including the scorpion, the cyborg spider, the bat, a bee, a mantis-chameleon hybrid and Kamen Rider 0.

The trailer has plenty of epic chase scenes, explosions and flying kicks from both on-screen heroes.

Fan Response

Those who saw the trailer and remember watching Kamen Rider when they were younger were incredibly excited when the new trailer dropped. They started discussing the villains, what they thought about Kamen Rider as a kid and how happy they were that the upcoming film is a faithful adaptation of the original series.

One fan mentioned that Kamen Rider 0 was themed after a butterfly, and the protagonist of a side prequel manga was more focused on SHOCKER. Another fan commented, “Kamen Rider Zero is an unused original character in the Kamen Rider 1971 TV Series, and this character’s original storyline was written by Shotaro Shinomori. It is stated that he died during the surgery and that he is also an incomplete cyborg and [the] prototype of Kamen Rider 1.”

Fans who saw it already commented that the film is dark and brutal, much like the original series, and kept to the themes that made people love the series so much in the first place. However, one fan commented that the new film isn’t “more gory and more brutal than the original source material. The original Kamen Rider manga was extremely dark and brutal and almost had a sense of hopelessness as Hongo and Hayato were not able to get the leg up on shocker and were continuously fighting a gruesome uphill battle.

Shin Kamen Rider has already done very well, despite not reaching its projected target gross of ¥2 billion. It was well-praised among audiences though some critics had expected more from Hideaki Anno.

TL;DR After Shin Kamen Rider was released in Japan, a new trailer for the film dropped.

The trailer revealed some of the more gruesome battles that fans can expect and a few of the villains Kamen Rider will face.

Fans are happy that the new film stays true to the original source material and brings back the original message.

