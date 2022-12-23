There was a significant time gap in the timeline between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, and a lot happened on the planet of Pandora in that time. So while the film’s opening gives audiences a brief rundown of events, it’s still missing many more minor details. Fortunately, for fans who want to know more about what exactly happened over the years, we don’t see several forms of media tell those stories, including comic books and graphic novels, all of which have been made canon by James Cameron.

Comprehensive Avatar Timeline From Geekritique

The YouTube channel Geekritique, which has earned a reputation for fleshing out the timelines of different fandoms and figuring out the best viewing order franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has recently created a video explaining the timeline of the Avatar franchise and how everything ties into the two films.

The video tells us about media that is no longer or was never considered canon, such as the games, and details what happens in the comics and graphic novels.

Helpful Additions From Disney

Disney made their own additions to the Avatar timeline with the Visual Diaries, something they learnt from Star Wars after they bought the sci-fi franchise. Star Wars used the Visual Diaries to explore the galaxy further and gave viewers a more profound sense of what was going on with the Sith, Jedi and several others.

The Visual Diaries for Avatar take a similar approach and gives us dates of different wars and the births of important Na’vi children such as Jake and Neytiri’s youngest daughter Tuk. Again, it fills out the gaps that the comics didn’t.

Important Reads About The Avatar Timeline

While you can definitely watch Avatar: The Way of Water without having to take a dive into the comics or other pieces of Avatar media, there’s one miniseries, in particular, that would be great to take a look at before watching the film, as you learn a lot more background on the events that happened before the movie.

Avatar: The High Ground is a three-part comic miniseries based on Cameron’s original storyline for Avatar: The Way of Water. It takes the time to introduce Jake, Neytiri and their family and covers the return of the Sky People and the year that follows.

Not only does the miniseries gives readers a better understanding of what Cameron intended with the movie, but it also explores Kiri, her mysterious abilities and the role she takes as a Messianic figure in the franchise.

Geekritique’s Avatar timeline is incredibly helpful and a great guide if you decide to travel through the world of Pandora. It’s going to be interesting to watch the timeline slowly grow, especially with all the new movies, games and comics coming in the next few years.

For fans who want to read through everything, Avatar 3 isn’t set to release until 2024, so there’s still plenty of time to catch up on everything.

Are you excited about the future of Avatar?