Did Chef Slowik really kill Margot in The Menu? Read on to find out the fan theories that suggest he did and what other clues support this hypothesis.

The Menu is a comedy horror about a celebrity chef who has lost passion for his craft. Over the course of the film, a couple of guests and kitchen staff die at the hands of Chef Slowik, who plans to murder everyone on the island, including himself. His final act ends with him dressing everyone like s’mores and setting the restaurant ablaze.

The lone survivor of the private island restaurant is Margot, the one guest who wasn’t meant to be there. She had won her freedom by playing to the chef’s roots and asking him for a cheeseburger and fries after insulting his “loveless” cooking. She takes her cheeseburger “to go” and watches the restaurant go up in flames from a safe distance.

A recent fan theory suggested The Menu’s Chef Slowik had managed to kill Margot too.

How Chef Slowik Killed Margot

The answer to this lies at the beginning of the film when the guests are touring the private island and grounds of the restaurant. When shown the smokehouse, it is explained that the dairy cow meat is aged for 152 days.

One of the guests asked what happens if the meat is eaten after 153 days. Elsa, the maître d’hôtel of the restaurant, tells them, “I suppose the bacteria would introduce itself to the consumer’s bloodstream and spread into their spinal membranes, after which point, he or she would become incapacitated and shortly thereafter expire.”

Some fans suspected Chef Slowik had made Margot’s cheeseburger using some of that deadly beef to ensure all who had come to the island would perish.

Why Slowik Wanted to Kill Margot

Chef Slowik proved to be an extremely brutal antagonist throughout the film. Even when Margot reveals who she is and he recognises that she wasn’t meant to be here, he only offers to let her die with the staff.

While Margot’s final act before she left might have reminded Slowik about his love for food, it wouldn’t have been enough to save her from impending death. However, it may have earned her a faster death that would, in turn, be a perfect contrast to what had happened to Tyler. Slowik killing Margot makes perfect sense in the grand scheme of the film.

How Margot’s Potential Death Changes the FIlms Ending

As audiences saw it, the ending showed an angered chef releasing one of his victims for reminding him of the joy he used to feel. It proved that despite his hate for high society ruining his passion, he had still managed to maintain his love for making food.

The fan theory that he still killed her at the end changes the ending significantly and suggests that he was symbolically repeating his own fate. A deleted scene of The Menu shows audiences that he removed himself from the fine dining scene at the peak of his career and was later rediscovered and brought back into it by Lilliam, the food critic.

Allowing Margot to seemingly escape, only to then kill her with the beef, would be an excellent reflection of how his “rediscovery” killed off his last hopes the same way he had killed off the character audiences had most hoped would live.

Do you think Margot died at the end of The Menu?