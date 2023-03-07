Have you ever considered the possibility that Predators visit Earth for training purposes? This Predator fan theory delves into that idea with compelling arguments.

u/wonderfool sparked a particularly entertaining Predator debate on Reddit a couple of months ago, and fans are still chuckling over it. The beloved sci-fi franchise usually follows a deadly encounter between humans and the Yautja, a hostile alien species known for trophy hunting. The Yautja are disciplined warriors and hunt by strict codes of honour, refusing to target anyone that can’t fight back and are capable of mercy and reason. They’ve also been known to abduct humans and other beings and put them on other planets, which they keep as game preserves. All this makes the theory that Earth is a Remedial planet for the Yuatja warriors, who aren’t entirely up to standard, way funnier.

The Remedial Planet for Underperforming Predators

u/wonderfool pointed out that the Predators are a “technologically superior” race because they are capable of “interstellar travel” and “invisibility” and are “armed with guided weapons. The Yuatja’s culture values their warriors’ abilities to demonstrate their hunter talents. In all the films we see the predators being “defeated by members of a significantly less technologically advanced civilization.”

With this argument, the Predator films actually make a lot more sense. Even the most advanced species have a bunch that doesn’t quite meet the standards of the rest, so why not a fictional extra-terrestrial race of advanced hunters?

Other Fans Thoughts on the Theory

Several Redditors were quick to jump on the theory and offer up some of their own, each more entertaining than the last. Some pointed out that when it comes down to fights between humans and Predators, the Predators usually always come out on top until one human uses their ingenuity and successfully fights back. Others pointed out that the Predators on Earth could have been younger creatures sent down to collect a trophy and prove themselves worthy before being sent to fight in real wars.

u/ThatCoryGuy’s response was particularly entertaining with their reply, saying, “If anything, I’d say Earth is more like rabbit hunting for them compared to grizzly hunting. We’re probably supposed to be a nice relaxing weekend away from the wife and kids.”

u/Patman350 pointed out the ship at the end of Predator 2, which had several predators onboard who did nothing to interfere with the events that had taken place on Earth. They suggested that “the Predators we see are recreational hunters. So in a sense [u/wonderfool is] right. It would be the equivalent of some rich Americans going on a safari in Africa. We’ve never even seen the Predator military. We call them Predators because they’re here to hunt. Who knows what the rest of their society looks like? They probably have engineers, [accountants], doctors, artists and tradesmen.”

After reading this comment, many Redditors agreed, and some even voiced their desire to see a movie solely revolving around the lawyers and accountants of the Yuatja race.

TL;DR Predators are disciplined warriors with a code of honour and strict rules.

Earth is either a remedial planet for Predators who aren’t up to standard or a hunting ground for young Predators sent to prove themselves.

Many Redditors want to know what Predator lawyers look like.

What are your thoughts on these entertaining Predator fan theories?