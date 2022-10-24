Christmas and Halloween are fast approaching. That means it’s time for both Home Alone and Saw to be added to the watchlist. But what if we told you there is a strange connection between the two? A new fan theory suggests that Home Alone‘s Kevin McCallister grows up to be Saw‘s Jigsaw. And, personally, we can’t unsee it.

The internet never ceases to amaze us with its endless creativity, especially when it comes to far-fetched fan theories. Some of the best theories are those that, no matter how outlandish they may seem, could actually happen. Hidden in an ocean of “they were dead all along” and allegories for the seven deadly sins, we have theories that affirm that otherwise innocent characters could eventually turn into diabolical horror icons.

What if Kevin McCallister’s home defense antics in Home Alone became a gateway for him to turn to the dark side? A kid with such a gifted mind for crafting elaborate contraptions could easily develop into one of the most terrifying killers in cinema history: Jigsaw; at least, that’s what a popular fan theory suggests.

Though Kevin is mostly portrayed as an innocent – if a bit bratty – kid, some fans have noticed that the Home Alone star has some serious anger-management issues. If they go unchecked for too long, Kevin might eventually lash out against the world with his trademark Rube-Goldberg-style violence.

A common trend in the Home Alone series is that Kevin’s family constantly neglects him. This only adds more fuel to the fires of this fan theory, as Kevin’s anger seems to stem from feeling unappreciated, leading some fans to conclude that his complex traps might be a way for him to show off, or even vent his frustration over being abandoned by his mother.

This propensity for theatrics and violence is something that Kevin shares with Jigsaw: the infamous Saw villain is known for using elaborate death traps to test his victims for committing crimes that deserve punishment. To make matters worse, Kevin punishes seemingly innocent individuals: who could forget that time he terrorized a pizza delivery boy just for laughs?

There’s also the fact that Kevin has displayed borderline voyeuristic traits. In both Home Alone films starring Macaulay Culkin, Kevin McCallister is obsessed with VCR tapes and video cameras – fascinations that he also shares with Jigsaw. The fact that he had to defend himself against two burglars at such a young age might also explain why he would later – as Jigsaw – develop a propensity for toying with the authorities.

Perhaps it was Kevin’s early traumatic experiences with Harry and Marv that led him down a violent “vigilante” path. With a misguided desire to bring justice to those he perceives as wrongdoers, one could actually see someone like Jigsaw living through a similar early childhood as Kevin McCallister – perhaps with just a little less Christmas cheer.

Last but not least, there’s a final piece to the Kevin/Jigsaw puzzle that fans love to examine – and it has to do with one of the most serious plot points of the original Home Alone film, too. Despite the McCallister family being so numerous, the first Home Alone movie has a considerably small cast of central characters. Alongside Kevin, Harry, and Marv, there’s one last character who plays a significant role in the story: Old Man Marley.

While Kevin’s initially scared of Marley’s mere presence, he eventually idolizes the man. Considering most kids on the block know Marley as the “South Bend Shovel Slayer,” you might argue that Kevin McCallister had a fascination with alleged murderers from a very young age.

Granted, all of this is just fun speculation – but once you notice how visually similar Kevin’s mental image of his living furnace and Jigsaw’s iconic reverse bear trap is, you might think that the fans might be on to something here.

Tell us, do you think about the theory that Home Alone‘s Kevin McCallister grows up to become Saw‘s Jigsaw?