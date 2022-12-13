As soon as word started to circulate that Marvel Studios would be adding another iteration of Fantastic Four, the internet did what it usually does, making suggestions for what they think would be the best casting for the role. Immediately they suggested John Krasinski as the leader of the Fantastic Four. But, ironically, they weren’t too happy when they got what they wanted in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Was it all a set-up?

RELATED: Fans Are Now Realising That Kang The Conqueror Is Related To Mr Fantastic

Conspiracy Theory

By now, it is well-known that fans weren’t too happy with what they found when they finally got to see John Krasinski in the role of Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic.

A conspiracy theory has been making the rounds on Reddit that suggests that Kevin Feige had a master plan when he hired Krasinski for the role. The idea behind the conspiracy theory is that Feige gave him the part knowing full well that the fans wouldn’t be happy when they got exactly what they wanted.

Having him appear as a variant from the multiverse is an intelligent compromise to give the fans what they thought they wanted. However, it also helps them realise that sometimes Marvel Studios must be left to decide who should be in which roles.

The theory might be a little far-fetched, but it’s undoubtedly not aliens or reptiles level bizarre. It would make sense that Feige would have some vital insight into what would be best for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

RELATED: Fantastic Four MCU Movie Leak: Who Will Portray Reed Richards?

Reed Richards

Since Fantastic Four was first announced, fans have been clamouring for The Office alum to take on the role of Reed Richards, and even wanted his wife, Emily Blunt, to play Sue storm. Unfortunately, once the fans got what they wanted, they were disappointed with what they saw. Many fans thought his appearance was underwhelming and questioned the “clearly last-minute fan service cameo”, tearing his performance apart more than the film’s villain.

Now that the fandom has had their fan service moment and decided they weren’t happy with what they saw, attention has moved to the next actor they want to see in the role. Now fans are calling for William Jackson Harper to take on the part. But, for now, and due to the fickle nature of the opinion of fandoms, we had better leave this one to the professionals and let Marvel Studios decide who they think should star in the role.

Getting a role just because a fandom wants a person to be there seems like a cop-out. It skips the audition process, taking the time to find the best possible person for the role through auditions and the traditional method of finding the best actor for the part. Let the next Reed Richards prove themselves and figure out who would be the best for the role the old-fashioned way. That being said, fan casting usually has some great suggestions for positions.

RELATED: The Real Reason Fantastic Four Arrives Before The X-Men in The MCU

Would you like to see John Krasinski as Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four?